* New research calls for thick buffers on subordinated risk
* Mezzanine ABS can never be simple and transparent
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - Basel policymakers have laid the
groundwork for planned hikes of securitisation capital
requirements in a study that defends the case for high charges
on mezzanine tranches, bringing into question the ability to
define them as sound and transparent.
The report, published by the Basel-based standard-setter
Bank for International Settlements (BIS), highlights the risks
embedded in mezzanine ABS bonds.
"The regulatory capital for mezzanine tranches should be
proportionately much higher than that for the underlying asset
pool," Basel analysts said, calling for "particularly large
safeguards" for these tranches.
The assessment of mezzanine credit strength is tainted by
uncertainty, they said, making it difficult to determine
potential losses. Even a small error in the estimation of risk
can have a magnified impact on the bonds.
While junior tranches are the first in line to absorb losses
and senior bonds are protected by credit support, mezzanine
tranches remain highly exposed to uncertainty, the report said.
The analysis comes ahead of higher risk-weights for
securitisation exposures that the Basel Committee for Banking
Supervision (BCBS) is expected to disclose later this month,
raising the floor to near 15% from 7% (nL6N0TB1V1).
While 15% would be the starting point for Triple A rated
senior bonds, the risk weights (used to calculate capital
charges) for any subordinated tranches would be multiplied by
four to eight times, Barclays analysts estimated.
A five-year non-senior Double A RMBS tranche, for example,
would rise from a 15% weight at present to 117%, while a Single
A bond would go from 20% to 171%, they estimated.
Meanwhile, a pool of SME loans would attract between 30% and
50% of risk weight, but an average of 170% if it was
securitised, the analysts added.
NO SAFE MEZZ
The study by the BIS, published on Sunday, showed that even
mezzanine ABS backed by sound and transparent loans are complex.
"Our result is remarkable because it is obtained in the
context of extremely simple and transparent asset pools, which
should bring to a minimum the scope for estimation uncertainty,"
the BIS said. That justifies the need for substantial capital
cushions against potential troubles, it added.
In March, the Basel Committee and the global securities
standard-setter IOSCO are due to outline a definition of simple
and transparent assets that could be granted lower capital
charges in the future.
But the BIS research seems to suggest that there is no such
thing as simple and transparent mezzanine tranches, indicating
that policymakers should think twice about putting all the
different tranches of a transaction in the "high quality"
category.
This would call into question current efforts by European
policymakers and central banks to qualify entire deals, rather
than single tranches, as high-quality, as a more effective way
to lower the capital burden on these assets and boost the
market.
"To revitalise European ABS, the regulatory stance towards
the 'risky' part of the securitisation capital structure needs
to change urgently," Barclays analysts said.
"This makes recent efforts from the ECB, the Bank of England
and the European Banking Authority to define qualifying
securitisations at the transaction level very important".
(Reporting by Anna Brunetti; Editing by Anil Mayre and Natalie
Harrison)