LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - UniCredit was forced into an amended timetable for its Italian leasing ABS and RMBS buyback, but recorded a decent result nonetheless. Investors tendered EUR1.124bn of bonds, of which EUR667.845m was bought back at a price of EUR569.555m - generating a capital gain of EUR98.3m.

UniCredit went into this offer knowing that the recent rally in prices would limit its capital gain, but pursued the offer nonetheless, saying its capital ratio was not the main consideration.

"The reason for launching the offer is that we want to support our own securitisations and to optimise the balance sheet while providing investors with the possibility of selling at a fair price," Federico Ravera, head of strategic portfolio at UniCredit, said during the process.

And the firm was happy with the take-up. "It was well received, beyond our expectations. After the sustained rally the market took a break over the last few days and the tender offer gave investors the opportunity to sell their bonds at a premium," he said.

The bank did indeed have to pay up in the process, offering an average price as high as 98 for leasing bond Locat SV 2004-2B versus a minimum level of 95.75.

For investors, it offers a good exit route as they can get taken out ahead of schedule without sacrificing too much principal. In other Southern European tender offers this year, the losses would have been more painful.

Other notable purchases were the Capital Mortgages A1 tranche at 90.17, where EUR85.5m was repurchased, which a trader said was six points above the trading level.

The biggest differential was in Cordusio 3B, where it paid 13 points above the minimum level to buy back EUR9m of debt.

The bank had originally set investors a deadline of September 24 2012 to submit their prices on 22 tranches, but Fitch's rating action on four of the notes on September 21 led it to give holders of the affected tranches another three days to consider their options. Cordusio 1C, 2C, and 4C were put on negative outlook and 4D was cut to BB from BBB- due to insufficient credit enhancement.

Repurchases from these notes totalled EUR23.75m, EUR12.65m, EUR13.4m and EUR46.5m respectively at prices ranging from 49.58 to 74.37.

UniCredit increased the tender cap slightly on Cordusio 3D to EUR8.75m from EUR7m, Locat SV 2005-B to EUR30.9m from EUR29m and the biggest jump came in Locat SV 2006-2, the tender cap for which was raised to EUR81m from EUR19.6m. The tender cap was reduced on F-E Mortgages 2003 A1 to EUR19.7m from EUR20.6m as the bonds amortised on a payment date.

The bank said that as the non-competitive tender instructions did not exceed the new tender caps, no investors were pro-rated.

"We increased the tender cap, deciding to take all the relevant instructions up to a certain maximum price. We decided either to accept or reject an instruction: we didn't want to apply pro-rationing in the end to be as investor-friendly as possible," explained Ravera.

UniCredit joins a small group of southern European originators buying back more than EUR500m of bonds through tender offers. Banco CAM acquired EUR923.5m, Bankia EUR1.3bn and BBVA EUR638.25m, but other originators have not been as successful. One reason is that investors can be reluctant to sell their holdings at large losses. In the Italian market, which tends to trade at significantly higher cash prices, the loss can be reduced.

Morgan Stanley and the originator itself were dealer managers. (Reporting by Anil Mayre)