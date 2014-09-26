* Securitised rally continues ahead of ECB buying

* Market players position themselves

* 'Overbought' covereds could help ABS

By Anil Mayre and Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - European structured finance spreads are ratcheting to their tightest levels in years, as investors take positions well before the ECB's new bond-buying programme comes into effect.

Even though the bank hasn't actually bought anything yet, some senior tranches of Spanish RMBS are now quoted at Euribor plus 70-90bp, some 50bp tighter than at the end of August.

Generic legacy Italian deals are inside 100bp for the first time since 2008, according to JP Morgan data, and Portuguese transactions are in the low 100bp range.

ABS traders also note there has been a large number of bid lists in the market in recent weeks, even as some investors are booking profits on bonds purchased in recent months.

"There is some demand in anticipation of ECB buying," one trader said. "And you can sell into that."

There has been a significant pick-up in activity since the summer, when the secondary market was slow while participants awaited further details on ECB chief Mario Draghi's plans.

His announcement of "intensifying preparatory work" in June had been greeted sceptically, not least because issuance volumes at the time appeared inadequate to the task.

The lack of concrete detail meant a tentative reaction in bond prices at first, while buyers "were reluctant to pay aggressive offers for assets that may not be eligible", one trader said.

But after it was made known that the programme will target senior notes and guaranteed mezzanine positions in unison with a covered bond buying scheme on October 2, market players ramped up bond prices across the asset classes.

"The market has tightened and the mood turned positive," another trader said.

"As more details are out and the market has digested that, we're seeing more people trying to position themselves."

ACROSS THE BOARD

Even paper unlikely to qualify for the programme is benefiting.

Leveraged loan CLOs are not on the ECB's radar, for example, but Triple A tranches of new deals are coming 10bp tighter than they were in early August.

UK non-conforming and buy-to-let paper, as well as CMBS, are also trading tighter.

Banif printed a Portuguese SME loan securitisation called Atlantes SME No.4 in mid-September with a 1.35-year Class A at Euribor plus 98bp and a three-year Class B at 148bp.

The senior tranche came at almost half the 195bp spread paid on the previous Atlantes deal in January.

Draghi said the ECB will look to buy both senior and mezzanine tranches, though there is serious debate about how this arm of the purchase plan will work.

The French and German governments have been particularly vocal in not wanting to guarantee junior bonds.

Other problems facing the ABS market include pricing competition and over-regulation.

Covered bonds have snapped tighter too, and banks have cheap TLTRO cash available.

"The ECB has to find a way to reduce lending rates by lowering funding costs," said one ABS research analyst.

But for ABS to be competitive, it needs to challenge the TLTRO rates, which would be too expensive for investors factoring their capital charges for holding securitised products, he said.

COVEREDS TOO TIGHT?

There is a contrasting view, however, voiced by some delegates at the Euromoney annual covered bond conference in Vienna, that super-tight covered bond spreads could play in the ABS market's favour.

The ECB's third shopping trip in the covered market leaves the sector puzzled about what it hopes to gain "buying in a sector that is already overbought", as one banker put it.

After all, the ECB only used 16.4bn of the 40bn allotted for the second purchase programme in 2012.

The surprise inclusion of covered paper in the new ECB operation has squeezed spreads, with bonds from non-German issuers printing below mid-swaps for the first time.

This could lead to real-money investors instead buying ABS, which offer higher yields and are beginning to be viewed more favourably by regulators.

"We are very sensitive to what policymakers are saying, and are conscious of the effects of Draghi's announcement, and if there's a shift in the market, you need to reassess your business," a syndicate banker said.

Beatriz Serrano, banking analyst at Santander, argued that Draghi's plan may be "much more relevant" for ABS than for covered bonds, especially if it enables issuers to sell down the capital structure and obtain capital relief.

Gregory Perdon, CIO at private bank Arbuthnot Letham, said that ABS may have a stronger story ahead than covered bonds and looks at the sector as an attractive alternative.

"Unlike covered bonds that have dual recourse and are capital intensive, ABS helps to shed risk to third parties," he told IFR.

ABS might be able to support SMEs, he said, and provide the ECB with more of a niche tool to influence the real economy. (Reporting by Anil Mayre and Anna Brunetti; Editing by Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie)