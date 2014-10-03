* ABS and covered bond programme disappoints
* Market wants regulatory re-think to maximise potential of
ABS
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - The ECB unveiled its ABS and covered
bond purchase programme on Thursday, eyeing a potential universe
of bonds of up to 1trn, but left market players underwhelmed as
it would not commit to how much it would buy.
"In our view, the speculation on the programmes was more
thrilling than these modalities and arguably, the whole
announcement was a bit of a non-event," wrote Rabobank analyst
Ruben van Leeuwen.
The ECB said it would buy bonds in both primary and
secondary markets, starting this month with covered bonds, and
with ABS to follow later in the year. But aside from some
technical details, there was little to excite the market.
"Am I disappointed? To a certain extent yes, there was not
much to crunch from the light details. But it is a flexible plan
and you shouldn't expect a hard objective on something that can
increase or slow down as needed," said Jean-David Cirotteau, a
senior structured finance analyst at SG.
The ECB has previously highlighted the contribution a
functioning securitisation market can make in boosting stagnant
eurozone economies. But achieving such an ambition would require
more than just hoovering up senior tranches.
"I would have liked more explanation on how they see the
transmission to the economy," said Cirotteau.
The prospect of central bank buying led to a massive rally
in September, with Spanish and Italian RMBS trading up to 50bp
tighter, inside 100bp, and covered issuers printing well below
mid-swaps.
In ABS, this tightening needs to filter down to mezzanine
and junior bonds to allow their public sale, and permit
originators to claim capital relief to free-up balance sheets
for lending.
Investors also have to be incentivised to buy, especially
when ABS remains more expensive to hold than other products.
Policymakers are planning to reduce ABS capital charges and
broaden liquidity buffer eligibility, but the ECB made no
reference to such changes.
"We believe that public sector investment, including in
mezzanine tranches, will not be required if sufficient private
sector demand can be generated," Richard Hopkin, head of fixed
income at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, said
in a statement.
"For that to happen, key regulations on capital charges
will need to be well-calibrated to encourage, not dissuade,
private sector investors to participate - at both senior and
mezzanine levels of risk."
Other market players have expressed similar views. Marie
Diron, senior vice-president at Moody's, said that "[the
programme's] main effect will be to provide additional funding
to banks rather than capital relief, which would have been more
effective in fostering lending".
WHERE'S THE MEZZ?
The ECB also disappointed by saying little about guaranteed
mezzanine ABS bonds. It will only communicate eligibility
criteria at a later stage.
It did, however, provide technical aspects of the purchase
schemes. It can buy up to 70% of each covered and securitised
bond, and has relaxed its collateral framework rules for bonds
below BBB- equivalent, to include Greek and Cypriot banks. For
ABS, the ECB maintains its "second-best rule", meaning that the
second-best rating available must comply. For covered bonds, it
is the first-best.
The acceptance of lower ratings is conditional, however.
Purchases will be limited to 30% of each tranche, securitisation
exposures must have a minimum 25% credit enhancement and covered
bonds at least 25% overcollateralisation.
This may require adjustments to existing programmes that
have inadequate support. Some Greek RMBS from CDLF, Piraeus Bank
and Eurobank, for example, have credit enhancement of about 15%
or lower, according to Fitch. And calculations using Fitch's
mortgage cover pool data show overcollateralisation for Eurobank
at 11%, and Piraeus Bank even lower at just 7.5%.
ABS issuers must also satisfy investor reporting
requirements, all counterparties except the servicer must have a
first-best rating of at least BBB- and there must be full
back-up servicing provisions. All bonds must be euro-denominated
and at least 95% of the underlying loans euro-based too.
The ECB will also consider buying retained ABS deals, but
only alongside other investors. No external participation is
required for retained covered bond purchases. Furthermore,
national central banks can buy covered bonds as in the previous
two programmes, but the ECB takes sole responsibility for
securitisation purchases.
PRICE DISCOVERY
One senior rating analyst said the ECB's involvement was
positive and that spreads could tighten without a significant
increase in issuance.
A trader, however, said that the next few sessions would be
a price discovery process for ineligible bonds as some accounts
had "been buying seniors a few weeks ago hoping to sell to the
ECB", he said.
CDLF's Greek RMBS Grifonas 1A, which falls short of the 25%
credit enhancement floor at 13%, has come under pressure.
Another trader said that some dealers had tried to push the sale
of it through at a price of 94 before the ECB announced the
plans, but it closed on Thursday at 90.75/91.25.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Matthew Davies)