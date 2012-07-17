LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Banif has sold the first Portuguese
primary asset-backed securitisation since the financial crisis
began - proving peripheral banks can still get hold of non-ECB
funding, though at a price.
"It's more expensive than the ECB - clearly nobody is going
to finance this at 1% - but it keeps investor lines open, and
achieving much better asset and liability matching," said
Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz, MD, Special Situations and Alternative
Assets at StormHarbour in London, which was joint-lead and
arranger.
Banif de Investmento worked alongside StormHarbour
Securities on the deal, a EUR197.9m ABS asset-backed
securitisation (ABS) of consumer loans, auto loans, and leases
originated by B1/BB rated (Moody's and Fitch respectively) Banif
and its subsidiaries.
Until June 21, ABS presented as ECB repo collateral needed
two Triple A ratings at closing, which are not possible to
achieve in Portuguese deals - only RMBS and SME CLOs could get
away with lower ratings.
The changes made on June 21 allowed for ECB repo of ABS
rated as low as Triple B, but only with large haircuts - and too
late for Portuguese banks to take down more funding from the
long term refinancing operations (LTRO) using ABS collateral.
New ABS deals can therefore only be used to access shorter
term repo operations. This deal, Atlantes Finance 5, would also
be ineligible under new rules, as it mixes three different forms
of collateral and only has a single rating - from S&P.
"I hope this will mean more Portuguese supply, and we're
working on it," said Gonzalez-Ruiz. "The ECB is clearly going to
remain a big part of the funding package for Portuguese and for
other European banks, but we might well see more non-ECB
eligible assets financed. I wouldn't be surprised if something
else gets done in the not-too-distant future."
DEAL DYNAMICS
The leads began the syndication process by meeting investors
at the Global ABS conference in Brussels, and ended up placing
the EUR158.3m A- rated senior notes with a handful of
international investors, largely funds and hedge funds. No
domestic accounts bought the deal, and no brokers or dealers got
allocation.
The leads did not disclose exact price, but the bonds were
structured with a coupon of 275bp over three-month Euribor, and
sold below par, somewhere in the low 90s. StormHarbour had
interest in 2.4 times the volume of the deal, and had the deal
1.3 times covered at the closing price. No offers have been seen
in the secondary market.
The senior notes have weighted average life of 1.4 years,
and are further protected by the cashflows of the transaction -
all cashflows go straight to amortise the senior notes, and the
replenishment of the reserve fund ranks ahead of the retained
class B and C notes in the waterfall. There is also a set-off
reserve fund, and the deal does not rely on any swap or call, so
there is no direct bank credit exposure.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson; editing by Alex Chambers)