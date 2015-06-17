(Corrects spelling of ECB's head of risk strategy throughout)

* Issuance hindered by charges despite ECB purchase programme

* ABS rules should be harmonised and reflect real risk

By Anna Brunetti

BARCELONA, June 17 (IFR) - Regulators should lower capital charges on ABS deals below those applied to whole loan portfolios, according to the ECB's head of risk strategy.

Speaking at the Global ABS Conference in Barcelona, Fernando Gonzalez said on Wednesday that in an ideal world securitisation transactions should attract lower requirements than loans that are not securitised.

"We'd like to see that charges on ABS transactions, at least on the most senior ones, become less than those on the underlying pool of loans," he said.

The ECB official pointed out that the central bank's presence in the ABS space has not yet brought about a substantial pick-up in the market - given the regulatory disadvantage of the asset class - and that further rule changes are needed.

Barclays analysts said that 31.9bn-equivalent of European ABS was placed with investors over the first five months of the year, with ECB-repo eligible issuance down 35% year-on-year to 10.8bn.

"To further revitalise the securitisation market, it's clear that capital requirements must accurately reflect the risk of transactions," Gonzalez said.

"It would be very important that risk sensitivity is consistently applied across [regulation for] banks, insurance and other market participants."

Gonzalez argued that capital rules for insurers, for instance, risked creating a cliff effect. This is because deals and tranches not fitting in the top category are penalised by much higher charges that do not truly reflect the actual underlying risk.

Moreover criteria to assess the level of risk in ABS deals diverge across Solvency 2, capital rules for banks and liquidity rules, he said.

Gonzalez welcomed recent statements by the European Commission that it will tackle these gaps by setting out softer rules for deals that prove to be simple, transparent and standard (STS).

The STS initiative may allow a step-by-step revision of a tough regulatory framework that was the byproduct of the financial crisis.

The decision to apply higher capital charges on ABS than on unsecuritised loans, for example, was a political move to clamp down on the asset class blamed for triggering the financial meltdown.

In Europe, the securitisation industry has called repeatedly on regulators to move towards full neutrality, bringing charges back in line with those on underlying assets. They argue that securitising these assets actually allows the distribution of credit risk in tranches and safeguards investors from performance glitches.

Gonzalez seemed to go a step beyond the neutrality principle, recognising the benefits of securitisation over whole loans.

"In my personal opinion, maybe the right question was why not to change completely the regulation? Why don't we just scrap what we've done so far and build it from scratch?" he said.

"However, the ECB is not an ABS regulator. That's something for regulators to do." (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre and Julian Baker)