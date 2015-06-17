(Corrects spelling of ECB's head of risk strategy throughout)
* Issuance hindered by charges despite ECB purchase
programme
* ABS rules should be harmonised and reflect real risk
By Anna Brunetti
BARCELONA, June 17 (IFR) - Regulators should lower capital
charges on ABS deals below those applied to whole loan
portfolios, according to the ECB's head of risk strategy.
Speaking at the Global ABS Conference in Barcelona, Fernando
Gonzalez said on Wednesday that in an ideal world securitisation
transactions should attract lower requirements than loans that
are not securitised.
"We'd like to see that charges on ABS transactions, at least
on the most senior ones, become less than those on the
underlying pool of loans," he said.
The ECB official pointed out that the central bank's
presence in the ABS space has not yet brought about a
substantial pick-up in the market - given the regulatory
disadvantage of the asset class - and that further rule changes
are needed.
Barclays analysts said that 31.9bn-equivalent of European
ABS was placed with investors over the first five months of the
year, with ECB-repo eligible issuance down 35% year-on-year to
10.8bn.
"To further revitalise the securitisation market, it's clear
that capital requirements must accurately reflect the risk of
transactions," Gonzalez said.
"It would be very important that risk sensitivity is
consistently applied across [regulation for] banks, insurance
and other market participants."
Gonzalez argued that capital rules for insurers, for
instance, risked creating a cliff effect. This is because deals
and tranches not fitting in the top category are penalised by
much higher charges that do not truly reflect the actual
underlying risk.
Moreover criteria to assess the level of risk in ABS deals
diverge across Solvency 2, capital rules for banks and liquidity
rules, he said.
Gonzalez welcomed recent statements by the European
Commission that it will tackle these gaps by setting out softer
rules for deals that prove to be simple, transparent and
standard (STS).
The STS initiative may allow a step-by-step revision of a
tough regulatory framework that was the byproduct of the
financial crisis.
The decision to apply higher capital charges on ABS than on
unsecuritised loans, for example, was a political move to clamp
down on the asset class blamed for triggering the financial
meltdown.
In Europe, the securitisation industry has called repeatedly
on regulators to move towards full neutrality, bringing charges
back in line with those on underlying assets. They argue that
securitising these assets actually allows the distribution of
credit risk in tranches and safeguards investors from
performance glitches.
Gonzalez seemed to go a step beyond the neutrality
principle, recognising the benefits of securitisation over whole
loans.
"In my personal opinion, maybe the right question was why
not to change completely the regulation? Why don't we just scrap
what we've done so far and build it from scratch?" he
said.
"However, the ECB is not an ABS regulator. That's
something for regulators to do."
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre and Julian
Baker)