* EBA cuts charges by 25%, hopes EC takes advice on board
* Supervisor expects up to 85% of ABS market could qualify
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Capital charges on "qualifying"
securitisations should be slashed by 25% on average, the
European Banking Authority said on Friday in the first concrete
proposal to soften the tough stance imposed on the asset class
after the financial crisis.
The EU supervisor published the preview of its criteria on
Simple, Transparent and Standard securitisation on Friday, ahead
of formal advice to the European Commission next week.
Pivoting on the recalibration of capital requirements for
ABS that prove to be structurally sound, the proposal could spur
a cross-sector revamp of ABS rules.
"A one-size-fits-all prudential approach calibrated to the
crisis does not acknowledge different levels of complexity and
risk," the EBA said.
"We fully support a holistic review of the regulatory
securitisation framework and we hope that our report will feed
into this discussion," said Andrea Enria, chairman of the EBA.
At present, the ABS market is choked by capital requirements
that disadvantage it versus products such as covered bonds and
whole loans.
But policymakers have recognised that this must change.
Current rules discourage investors across the banking, insurance
and asset management industries from entering the ABS space, and
issuers are penalised for choosing securitisation over other
funding tools.
Capital charges have proved the biggest hurdle to reviving
the market, even more so than risk retention, disclosure and
liquidity requirements.
"This is a technical proposal on how to scale down the
capital requirements. We have halved some of the parameters and
reduced the overall risk weighting floors," said Lars Overby,
head of the credit, market and operational risk policy unit at
the EBA.
"Approximately, we are reducing the capital charges by 25%
across the capital structure," said Enria.
"We also recognised that maturity has an impact - the
baseline scenario needed to be adjusted and needed more risk
sensitivity, so we recalibrated that framework based on the
European market."
The capital that bank investors would need to set aside on
their ABS exposures would thus be reduced by a quarter, on
average, from the levels currently proposed under the Basel
framework.
The risk weight floor for one-year Triple A rated ABS, for
instance, would drop from 15% to 10%, and from 20% to 15% on a
five-year deal.
And the capital surcharge applied in the securitisation
formula - the "p" parameter - has been halved to 0.5.
Charges on loans and other asset classes are not subject to
this multiplier, which prompted an industry representative to
blame the new formula for perpetuating this discrimination.
"The p factor is still a random number, only a lower one
now. They should have introduced more granular variables in the
formula, because as it is now it fails to reflect the real
risks," the source said.
But overall, the proposal clearly moves the debate forward,
other sources said.
"These changes represent a row back from what was seen as
unduly punitive - they show a real desire on the part of the EBA
to stimulate a high quality securitisation market," said
Jonathan Walsh, head of structured capital markets at law firm
Baker & McKenzie in London.
Nicole Rhodes, securitisation consultant at Allen & Overy,
said the EBA proposal "could really create further incentives to
issue this type of ABS."
BUILDING AN INCLUSIVE STS BUCKET
The list of criteria the agency will propose next week
builds on the assessment of the simplicity, transparency and
standardisation of ABS deals. But these assets need to comply
with credit criteria on the underwriting standards and
granularity of the collateral pool to be granted lower charges.
"Structural soundness in itself is not sufficient to get a
preferential capital treatment - the logic is that you need
additional criteria to mitigate the risks related to the
underlying loans," said Overby.
Even so, Enria expects much of the market to win
preferential treatment.
"Our guesstimate is that in the future a substantial portion
of about 80-85% of the market could potentially be qualifying,
in the European reality."
"But we still believe that charges on the securitisation
structure - with the additional modelling and agency risk, as
well as leverage and tail risk - have to be based on a capital
surcharge," Enria said.
The EBA has added a separate section on short-term
asset-backed commercial paper with additional criteria.
However, it didn't include specific rules for synthetic
securitisation as they would require more analysis.
"But this doesn't mean that synthetic transactions cannot be
structured in a sound way - we recognise they can," said Overby.
"We are not closing the door to include these at a later
stage, but right now fitting them in the STS framework would be
a bit difficult for us."
GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS
One key question hanging over the Commission now is how it
will apply the EBA's recommendation when it posts its own
securitisation proposal in September, and how this will interact
with global rules.
The Basel Committee and International Organisation of
Securities Commissions are in the process of setting out
"qualifying" rules in a parallel workstream, but the impact this
could have on global capital requirements is less certain.
"Clearly there are differences in the securitisation market
outside the EU, and there are ongoing discussions on how to have
the appropriate treatment at a global level," said Enria.
"Should Basel continue to move on with its STS work, it's
important that we get international consistency. So the one we
are presenting here is our recommendation for Europe at this
point in time," he said.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre and Julian
Baker)