* Agency format may enable issuer to escape risk retention
rules
* Prime quality of assets points to tight pricing
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, August 1 (IFR) - A new UK commercial mortgage-backed
transaction from a joint venture between Westfield Corporation,
Algemene Pensioen Groep of the Netherlands and Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board has the potential to establish a template
for so-called agency deals that can sit out of the reach of
regulations requiring the borrower to retain a portion of risk.
Lead managers Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank marketed the
£750m Westfield Stratford City Finance transaction this week. It
is backed by the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east
London, and is the biggest CMBS this year.
The transaction is a single, five-year tranche rated Triple
A by Fitch and DBRS. The format has a number of benefits for the
issuer, as well as other companies with big-value assets to back
debt transactions. For a start, structuring only Triple A notes
is cheaper for the issuer than selling lower-rated notes down
the structure.
In addition, it is considered an agency deal by the parties
as it does not involve the securitisation of a new external
loan, which would be subject to the scrutiny of both the
originator and investors so their economic interests could be
aligned.
The underlying property is directly financed through the
capital markets via a CMBS - the SPV selling the notes is making
the loan to the borrower. As such, the issuer says it is not a
securitisation as defined in the updated 5% risk retention rules
that came into force on January 1 (Article 405 of the Capital
Requirements Regulation and Article 17 of the AIFMD) and that it
therefore does not need to retain any bonds.
This risk-retention concept was introduced in 2011 under the
EU's second Capital Requirements Directive to more closely align
interests, which the originate-to-distribute model that preceded
the financial crisis clearly did not do. And the most recent
change to the rules can suit issuers such as Westfield well.
"The previous CRD 2 retention framework was explicit for
institutions that transferred loans to an issuer that issues
notes, requiring them to maintain skin in the game. But it was
not clear about agency transactions and so, because of the
uncertainty, there was some retention when agency deals were
carried out," said Clive Bull, director at Deutsche Bank's
commercial real estate team.
In the Capital Requirements Regulation, he said, it was
clear that deals where loans are not transferred to the issuer
from a third party do not fit the regulatory definition of
securitisation.
In this instance, the SPV issues £750m of notes, the
proceeds of which are loaned to the issuer to refinance existing
debt. There is no external bank financing.
SINGLE CLASS
CRR rules also define securitisation as exposures that are
tranched into various levels of risk, but this deal is a single
series of notes. Its exclusion from securitisation retention can
also be argued from this standpoint, a CMBS analyst noted.
Digging deeper into the transaction details yields further
evidence. The £750m deal is backed by an asset valued at
£1.95bn, equating to a loan-to-value ratio of just 38%. And with
the issuer having such a chunky equity stake in the project, it
suggests that interests are aligned, the analyst said.
Final decisions on whether retention is required will be
made by investors' regulating bodies, because under the
retention rules the onus is on the buyer to ensure compliance.
But other supporting evidence for not being classified as
securitisation for skin-in-the-game rules links to the Recital
50 clause of CRR.
This states that exposures creating a direct payment
obligation for a transaction used to finance or operate physical
assets should not be considered securitisation, even if the
payment obligations have different seniority. And so, in theory,
the issuer could still claim this deal did not fall within the
grasp of retention rules even if it had more than one tranche.
The CRR rules only affect whether the deal is classified as
securitisation for retention purposes, and not how risk
weightings and capital charges are assigned for the buyers.
"It is still treated as an ABS, as it is issued through an
SPV and has structured finance ratings," said Bull.
Nonetheless, CRR would encourage large borrowers to look at
agency deals, he said. They will still be classified as CMBS
because there is real estate asset risk, but there is no
retention need going forward.
TIGHT PRICING
The prime nature of the asset is reflected in the initial price
indications. The leads opened discussions at three-month Libor
plus 80bp-90bp, which a syndicate official said was "definitely
the lower end of the market".
Close comparables are sparse. The previous UK CMBS came last
month from Bank of America via Taurus CMBS 2014-1. However, it
was backed by a markedly different portfolio of 132 secondary
quality assets. Its 2.1-year Triple A printed at 140bp at the
end of June.
The CMBS analyst noted that Broadgate Financing senior notes
were quoted at 92bp with a 7.8-year average life.
Tesco Property Finance 6 was mentioned by a CMBS trader,
seen in the Gilts plus 90bp area. The Tesco deals, however, are
credit-linked to the quality of Tesco as it is the main tenant.
In that respect that series differs from the Westfield deal in
that the bonds in the latter will not be directly linked to the
credit quality of one occupier.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Chris Spink)