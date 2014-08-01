* Standard-setters digest feedback on state of
securitisation
* Capital charges remain major complaint
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Aug 1 (IFR) - Responses from the securitisation
industry to the market survey launched by the Basel Committee on
Banking Supervision and the International Organisation of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO) at the beginning of July are
starting to become public after the deadline passed on July 25.
The two international standard-setters, which seek to
identify the main hurdles in the ABS market and possible
solutions to them, seem to be taking note of the recent shifts
in regulatory sentiment to revive securitisation.
The Basel Committee is in charge of deciding capital
requirements for the banking sector - one of most dreaded sets
of rules of the post-crisis era. Proposals on how much capital
banks should set aside to cover potential downturns on their
securitisation exposures have been among the most unwelcome news
for the sector.
Basel published proposals in 2012 for minimum risk
weightings of 20%, and softened them slightly in 2013 to 15%.
However, this is still significantly higher than the current 7%
floor. And higher risk weightings mean thicker capital buffers.
By launching the survey, Basel is raising hopes that global
policymakers are at last willing to adjust their stance. But
compared with other legislative initiatives such as the
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) by EU bank regulators and the
Solvency II capital rules for insurers by the European Insurance
and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), changes to the
Basel capital rules for securitisations are advancing on a less
stringent timetable and may be further from a conclusion, argued
Andrew South, head of European structured finance research at
S&P Ratings Services.
"So, it's probably a positive sign that the Basel Committee
posted this survey [at this time] as it may inform their final
decisions" on the levels of capital charges, South said.
The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME)
argued in its response that, based on the evidence of
securitisation's historical performance, regulators' reactions
to the financial crisis have been too harsh. This turned into a
"serious and systemic loss of faith" and a "severe shrinkage of
the investor base", the group said.
Capital requirements envisaged by both the Basel Committee
and EIOPA are an obvious threat to securitisation as they make
it much more expensive for banks, insurers and pension funds to
hold ABS.
"Policy incentives should encourage existing investors to
stay, and new investors to participate, yet the existing regime
would seem to have the potential opposite effect," the group
said.
EIOPA's proposed capital charges, even if reduced from 7%
per year of duration to 2.1%, would mean that a five-year Triple
A prime European RMBS would still require 10.50 of capital for
every 100 invested. This compares with 0.12 of defaults over
the last seven years across the entire capital structure, not
just at Triple A, AFME argued, while an insurer could incur no
charge buying loans in unsecuritised format.
Corporates, meanwhile, would only have to put aside 0.9% per
year of duration, and covered bonds just 0.7%.
The association said 86% of insurers and asset managers it
surveyed would exit investments entirely or keep only a
significantly reduced slice if charges on non-senior tranches
were applied as proposed.
Aligning capital charges more closely to the treatment of
other asset classes, to reflect the actual performance of ABS,
would be one of the actions regulators should take to improve
market prospects, both AFME and S&P analysts believe.
CENTRAL BANK INTERFERENCE
On top of the heavy regulatory responses, accommodative monetary
policy of the last few years has reduced securitisation's
attractiveness as a funding tool compared with other products,
such as covered and corporate bonds and central bank schemes,
AFME said.
Past and present central bank initiatives, such as the ECB's
LTRO, mean banks can obtain funding for a guaranteed and
extended period for as little a charge as 25bp, AFME said. This
competitive advantage risked "crowding out" private investors if
programmes were not calibrated "to complement, rather than
compete with" private sector demand, the association said.
In the case of an ABS purchase programme, AFME said it was
essential for the ECB to guard against dangerous side-effects.
First, to qualify for ECB purchase a minimum portion of the
securities should be publicly placed. Second, the ECB should
also buy into mezzanine tranches to ensure enough higher-rated
tranches remained available in the market for investor purchase,
and should ensure that the availability of ABS collateral was
not wiped out by the purchase scheme.
If structured in this way, with the central banks acting as
"last resort" buyers, AFME argued that the programme could
sustain banks' market-making activities in ABS trades, which had
been heavily impacted after 2008, sending positive signals to
the investor base.
South agreed that "the effects [of the programme] will
depend on the details of the implementation", on whether the ECB
would buy only into bonds that were also sold to investors and
into different parts of the capital structure.
AFME said that another key step regulators should take was
to include a wider range of assets in the high quality liquid
assets bucket, so that they would count as liquidity buffers in
the LCR.
South said that the recent postponement of the European
Commission's deadline to post final LCR rules from June to
September, and reports of a potential delay of the actual LCR
implementation from January 2015 to October, confirmed that
policymakers seemed to be allowing "more time for other
initiatives such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of
England's [discussion paper] to inform the regulatory
discussion".
Other elements highlighted by AFME as creating
inconsistencies in the securitisation market include risk
retention rules - which place the burden of compliance on
investors and discriminate against some less traditional
securitisation sectors - and the costs and rating restrictions
of ancillary liquidity providers - essential in guaranteeing a
securitisation's effectiveness as a counter-cyclical tool for
bank issuers.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre)