UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects issue price from 1 zloty to 1.5 zloty)
Sept 11 ABS Investment SA :
* Said on Wednesday it reported 300,000 zlotys investment in Outdoorzy SA, a unit of Robinson Europe SA
* Said it acquired 200,000 shares of issue price 1.5 zloty per share in Outdoorzy Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources