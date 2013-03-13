By Adam Tempkin
March 13 (IFR) - Blackstone is preparing a first-of-its-kind
securitization of REO-to-rental properties, and the deal could
come later this year, according to sources with knowledge of the
plans.
Word of the plans comes a week after the private equity
giant got an increased bank loan from Deutsche Bank and others
to expand its significant holdings of single-family homes.
Market sources told IFR that Blackstone is planning
at least one securitization to help underpin its long-term
financing in the REO-to-rental sector.
Blackstone and Deutsche Bank both declined to comment.
REO-to-rental is a relatively new phenomenon, as companies
have bought up distressed properties - many foreclosed on in the
midst of the financial crisis - in bulk.
Blackstone is the largest asset manager in the sector, and
demand for a securitization is thought to be so strong that any
deal could go forward without needing credit ratings.
The new Deutsche Bank loan, upsized to US$2.1bn, includes an
original US$600m warehouse facility in addition to investments
from eight other banks and securities investors.
At least 20 banks and investors looked at participating in
the loan, and some passed because their charters would only
allow them to participate in bond deals and not bank loans.
Securitization specialists with knowledge of the deal said
Deutsche Bank expanded the size of the facility in order to
accommodate Blackstone's increased commitment to purchasing
distressed single-family homes with the goal of renting them
out.
With a nascent recovery in home prices, REO-to-rental has
become a big business that has attracted investments from
private equity firms, REITs and others.
Starting with equity investments and now warehouse financing
from investment banks, the final step would be involvement of
the capital markets in the form of a securitization, experts
say.
The average size of the houses that Blackstone is purchasing
in areas such as Phoenix and Tampa is 1800 to 1900 square feet,
typically with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, according to
sources familiar with their investment properties.
Specialists say that once the purchased properties are
rehabilitated with a tenant, they become good candidates for
inclusion in the traditional securitization process.
Since last year, credit rating agencies have been working on
possible criteria that would be used to rate a REO-to-rental
securitization.