LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - The weaker financial position of banks providing various roles in securitisation structures within the current regulatory framework has had a monetary impact on terms for issuers, which are not just counting the number of notches of downgrades.

Liquidity facilities designed to be a support mechanism and cover shortfalls were employed in a number of pre-crisis deals. And while they only accounted for a small percentage of portfolio sizes (typically single digits) and pay down over time, their costs continue to rise for both providers and recipients. The problem is a painful combination of capital charges and downgrades.

Under Basel I, undrawn commitments carried a zero percent weighting. But with Basel II came the introduction of capital charges on facilities, whether drawn or not, based on risk weighting. Senior tranche ratings became an input in calculating the capital charge for providers, so the lower the rating, the higher the risk weighting and the more capital it consumes.

An example is Greek RMBS Grifonas Finance 1, formed in 2006. It was structured up to Triple A under the Basel I rules, which meant no capital charge for the facility.

But the transition to Basel II in 2007, and the downgrade of the Class A notes to Double B following the financial, and more recently, eurozone crises, have increased costs for facility provider JP Morgan.

In May, the bank increased the charge to the issuer of providing the facility to 10.26% from 0.26% to apply from July 23 2012, arguing that the capital charge was "consistent with capital deduction treatment" that resulted from the downgrade of the senior notes.

The amount charged on the August payment date is EUR0.3m, but a five-fold increase to almost EUR1.6m will be applied in February 2013.

Funds leaking out of a structure to meet increasing costs is troublesome as it "significantly the excess spread available to the transaction to cover loan losses", Fitch said of the Grifonas trade.

RATING TRIGGERS Issuers, the facility recipients, also face higher charges because successive bank downgrades have led to rating trigger breaches. Standby drawings are listed as one potential action for issuers in the event of the provider losing its top-notch short-term rating, and these can be charged at a much higher rate. Issuers have taken to requesting deal document amendments to stop the drawings in an attempt to save money.

The RMAC 1 issuer (which included deals launched between 2005 and 2007) called investor meetings at the start of this year to disallow the drawings, arguing that while facility providers Barclays and RBS did not meet the short-term rating criteria, their long-term ratings were sufficient to support Triple A tranches.

It sought investor approval to amend deal documents to avoid a rise in fees from 18bp to 43bp over Libor, plus an additional margin (an average eight-fold rise) that would add GBP3m in additional costs per annum across 11 deals.

Not all requests were granted, but in June a new account was opened with HSBC for Series 2007-NS1 after a drawing was made from RBS.

In other cases, stand-by drawings have been made. UK non-conforming and CMBS issuers using Danske Bank as liquidity facility provider have made more than GBP250m of standby drawings since June following the bank's downgrade in May 2012.

The bank has also upped its facility fees in other deals, citing regulatory costs and downgrades, as have Lloyds and JP Morgan, as noted above.

Some deal documents are stricter than others, though, as one ABS analyst explained. In certain cases standby drawings are charged at the initial rate, while in others drawings caused by rating trigger breaches led to a change in the priority of payments to sequential from pro rata. MIXED RESULTS The variation in results of issuers in dealing with counterparty risk was reflected in a handful of announcements this week.

The issuer in UK CMBS Victoria Funding (EMC-III) announced the retention of Citigroup as account bank even after its downgrade by Moody's.

It assessed a number of institutions experienced in this role, but said "very few of these currently satisfy the minimum rating".

Its admission that "Of those that do  none of the approached institutions was willing to provide a quotation" is telling. It is another indication of a limited number of banks willing, or able, to take on existing facilities.

One market participant who had also tried to find replacements for his bank's facilities said that the costing of facilities was a problem. He explained that some banks had priced legacy facilities on a one-year provision on trades that actually had a five-year call. As such, any new bank taking over the role would want to charge more, if it indeed had the appetite to take on such a role, he said.

RBS, liquidity facility provider on Portuguese RMBS Pelican 1 and 2, did manage to find a replacement provider and requested the current rating trigger breaches be waived until August 31 2012.

BNG also took over RBS's responsibilities on Dutch RMBS Candide 2006. In Green Apple 2007-1 NHG, however, RBS amended the deal documents to lower the rating triggers rather than find a replacement.

Moody's took no action on Candide and Green Apple this week, nor did it downgrade deals with Barclays as swap counterparty two weeks ago because the bank executed deeds of undertaking to post collateral within 30 days of another downgrade.

S&P, however, cut 72 UK tranches a fortnight ago where Barclays was account bank. It also lowered 31 UK and Dutch classes with Danske Bank, citing a lack of remedial action.

And some Japanese RMBS face downgrade to AA+ from AAA. Fitch put 24 tranches on Rating Watch Negative due to counterparty banks being downgraded to A-/F1, below the minimum A/F1 level. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Matthew Davies)