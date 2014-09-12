* Commission ready to put final stamp on rules
* SME, consumer ABS included with higher haircuts
* Further easing on hold until HQS is introduced
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - A draft laying out what could be the
final rules for covered bonds and asset-backed securities under
the Liquidity Coverage Ratio has made concessions to both sides.
But some market players are fighting against rating criteria to
allow more assets into the liquidity bucket before the European
Commission blows the final whistle.
In its latest adaptation of the LCR, which requires banks to
hold enough liquid assets to cover a 30-day cash shortfall, the
commission's market unit has ratified the inclusion of covered
bonds as Level 1 assets, and the broader range of ABS that will
be accepted as Level 2B buffers.
In less than three weeks, SME, auto and consumer ABS will
finally earn the official status of "highly liquid assets" that
RMBS (and now fully guaranteed residential loans too) enjoy,
just days before the European Central Bank begins shopping for
"real economy" assets.
But the draft, seen by IFR, also adds criteria beyond
ratings for assets to qualify. And it's here that national
players still hope to influence regulators to accept even more
assets as highly liquid.
THE RATING FRONT
In addition to being rated Double A or higher, covered bonds
must now be overcollateralised by at least 2% to qualify for the
top-tier bucket, subject to a 7% haircut.
And level 2A, in which a 15% haircut applies, requires 7%
overcollateralisation on top of a minimum Single A rating.
Moreover, covered bond eligibility requires banks to post
information every six months on the type of the underlying
assets and the value and maturity of the pool and bond.
The commission has added "features that can ensure that the
right assets are included," a senior source said.
Although the text doesn't scrap the rating requirement, it
spells out minimum criteria that could, in future, grant access
to the liquidity buffer in the absence of a minimum rating.
"There is a general policy to try to move away from rating
agencies, but you have to have workable alternatives in place
before that," the senior official said.
For securitisation, the criteria include portfolio
granularity (single loan exposures capped at 0.5%), tranche
seniority regardless of rating, underwriting standards and a
EUR100m minimum size.
The text also splits haircuts on Level 2B securitisation,
subject to a minimum Double A requirement, to 25% for RMBS and
auto loans and 35% for SME and consumer ABS.
The addition of the "most senior tranche" clause, which
aligns the LCR definition of high-quality securitisation with
that of the insurance capital requirements law, may disappoint
participants hoping for high-quality subordinated tranches to be
considered sufficiently liquid.
But it has an upside, according to Boudewijn Dierick, head
of ABS and covered bond structuring at BNP Paribas.
It would avert the risk of geographical discrimination, as a
Double A or Single A rating may mean a mezzanine tranche on a
core deal, but senior on a peripheral trade.
"Why should they allow mezzanine tranches of core deals and
not allow mezzanine tranches of peripheral ones if this is
purely driven by sovereign rating caps?" Dierick said.
And it does underpin the broader move away from linking
regulation to pure rating criteria, he added.
The good news for covered bonds is that the commission has
ditched the "double rating" requirement on both the bond and its
originator added in a previous draft. This would have resulted
in a loop back to sovereign risk, which is what the LCR tries to
safeguard against, said Luca Bertalot, secretary general of the
European Covered Bond Council.
"Reducing the overreliance on ratings could indeed play a
pivotal role in creating a more resilient banking sector," he
said.
The inclusion of transparency requirements would underpin
this effort, he said.
ROOM FOR CHANGE
Sources familiar with the negotiations believe it unlikely
that the LCR will see any further easing of rating rules this
time around.
"The text now is fairly balanced, so this should be it. But
one can never exclude that there will be some changes for
reasons that are not purely technical," another senior source
said.
The draft will now be reviewed by group of high-level
representatives of the 28 member states, before the commission
finalises it at the end of September or beginning of October.
This is when a bloc of Southern European countries - where
lower sovereign ratings restrict ABS and covered bond rankings -
pushing for lower rating requirements may get its voice heard, a
source said.
"There is pressure among regulators to ensure equal
treatment across countries, which may mean that there could, in
theory, be some changes on the rating requirement," Dierick
said. For example, the ABS requirement could be lowered from a
minimum Double A to Single A, conditional on a higher haircut,
he added.
But "chances of this happening are very small as the LCR
text is close to its final form," he added.
The general expectation is that there won't be any
substantial change, at least for ABS.
Due to using crisis-era data to assess ABS liquidity, the
commission was constrained in how far it could go to start
repairing securitisation's reputation - which means it continues
to treat covered bonds as "more secure and generally liquid
assets" the senior source said.
But both the commission's LCR and Solvency II rules will
quickly become outdated once the European Banking Authority's
report on High Quality Securitisation comes up in the first half
of October. This is set to outline more generous criteria to
define top-tier securitisation, which can grant them better
capital and liquidity treatment.
The original LCR proposal "landed more or less at the same
time as policymakers started to realize the quality of HQS,"
said Ian Bell, head of the industry group Prime Collateralised
Securities.
The commission seems to have made as many last-minute
changes as it could to treat securitisation more favourably, but
came hard against deadlines set out under the Capital
Requirement Directive, of which the LCR is part, Bell said.
"They are recognising that they'll have to do much more
fixing in the review, because the rules are no longer
compatible with their longer term view on securitisation," he
said.
The sources said the commission will review the law two or
three years after it enters into force, and that it "stays as
open as necessary" to adjust the treatment of ABS. So even if
the rules are passed as proposed in the current draft, the ABS
market can still hope for bigger victories.
