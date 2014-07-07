* Banks set quarterly reporting to offload ABS credit risk

* EBA tightens rules on banks' option to call deals

* Banks required to set up reporting operational units

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - The European Banking Authority (EBA) has unveiled the guidelines banks will have to follow for securitisations where they want offload the associated credit risk, raising the level of transparency and reporting required to receive capital relief.

The banking watchdog's Significant Risk Transfer publication is part of European regulators' efforts to boost securitisation not only as a funding source but also as a risk management tool.

This allows banks to obtain a degree of capital relief whenever they move securitisation risk off their balance sheet to a third party through specific procedures.

Lenders seeking capital relief will be asked to notify and report to national supervisors on the exposure they've transferred out on a quarterly basis, throughout the life of the transaction, and explain any changes to the level of risk transferred.

The biggest change is that there is now a level playing field for dealing with banks having the option to call their deals. Because of the possibility that originators would be taking risk back onto their balance sheets, national supervisors will have the clout, on a case-by-case basis, to deny or reduce the achievable capital relief.

At present rules on call options allow, for instance, the UK and Germany to bar originators that have exercised the call from obtaining any capital relief.

National authorities play a key role in the new framework by monitoring banks' risk transfer activity through new reporting templates, standardised across countries, and refer such activity to the EBA at least once a year.

The authorities will also have to set out some quantitative thresholds to determine how capital relief would correspond to certain degrees of risk transfer on different tranches of securitisations.

Banks will also have to set up operational units to comply with the new procedures and maintain a constant level of control and reporting on their securitisation transactions. This is required for them to demonstrate at any given time the level of risk transfer and the impact of this on their expected loss calculation.

They will also need to ensure that, over the lifetime of the securitisation, they have no other financial activity with the third party which took on the credit risk of the transaction, such as financing and refinancing lines.

The EBA will decide within the next three years whether to advise the European Commission to turn the new guidelines into binding rules at an EU level under the Capital Requirements Directive. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre and Alex Chambers)