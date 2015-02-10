(This article first appeared in the February 7 edition of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

* EC's green paper may lead to securitisation proposal after summer

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - This time last year the securitisation industry had little to look forward to, trapped between the threat of capital requirement hikes and striking competition from other funding tools.

Now, it may find itself at the core of Europe's regulatory revamp, which promises to loosen the post-crisis clampdown on banks and markets.

On February 18, the European Commission will publish a green paper on a capital markets union - aiming to slash the region's reliance on banks and boost financial markets to diversify funding and transfer risk across different parts of the system.

And regulators seem evermore convinced that securitisation above all, or at least its safer end, could be the transmission mechanism to get funds flowing from investors to SMEs and consumers.

For this reason, the upcoming proposal is likely to feature a separate, dedicated paper on the asset class and how to revive it safely, a source close to the talks told IFR.

"Securitisation will play an enormous role in accelerating the EU capital markets initiative," said Lakestone Capital's founder Bogdan Patriniche at a conference organised by Finance Watch on Wednesday.

"We need to broaden and deepen our capital markets - and this is what securitisation can do: it's a bridge from banks' balance sheets into the markets," added AFME's head of fixed income Richard Hopkin.

"It's not a magic wand, it's not going to solve Europe's problems overnight, but it has very important contributions to make," he said.

In a leaked draft of the green paper, the commission quotes AFME issuance data showing that 2013 issuance was less than a third of 2007 levels - at EUR180bn against EUR594bn respectively.

The numbers show how issuers have been pushed away from a market that now looks key to economic recovery.

"If SME securitisation could be returned - safely - even to half way back to the levels they were in 2007, this could be equivalent to some EUR20bn of additional funding," said the new financial commissioner Lord Hill.

The commission's focus on asset-backed securities hinges on the definition of simpler and more transparent assets - which the speakers said should allow investors to understand and manage risk more easily rather than eliminating or avoiding it.

"Poorly understood risk and correlation would always be there, but securitisation [structuring process] allows us to understand and price these risks," Patriniche said.

"Historically, banks have shown a weak understanding of the importance of correlation," said professor Paul Embrechts from ETH Zurich.

"The regulatory framework in the past has been insufficient to handle some of the changes the market was introducing," he said. "That's why we should all be very much engaged in this " he said.

The commission's upcoming package may lead to a legislative proposal on securitisation after the summer, the source said, which could amend existing capital and liquidity rules for more standardised and straightforward assets.

The timing would allow the commission to incorporate the European Banking Authority's proposals for simple, standard and transparent assets, due by June.

But any such move should steer clear from bifurcating the securitisation market, cutting off riskier assets.

"Qualifying securitisation doesn't imply there's a limited risk in that transaction," Hopkin said.

"You shouldn't assume those securitisations are safe, this framework shouldn't be a credit rating nor a substitute for credit judgment," he said. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre)