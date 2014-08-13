* EU legislator finally departs from EIOPA's suggestions
* Changes may not be enough to change the game for insurers
LONDON, Aug 13 (IFR) - The European Commission has lowered
capital charges for insurers and pension funds investing in
securitisation making it less punitive for them to hold the
asset-class, according to a final draft circulated among member
states.
The EU's main authority is set to publish proposals
implementing capital requirements for the sector, under Solvency
II, by the end of September. Co-legislators from the European
Parliament and the Council of EU states will then have a maximum
six months to either approve or reject them in full.
In a move that may give the insurance industry a much needed
injection of optimism, the commission is proposing to further
reduce the burden on insurers by lowering charges from a
previous draft it drawn up in March.
This would make holding ABS instruments more attractive for
this investor base at a time when the European Central Bank
(ECB) is trying to revive it as a way to boost credit
transmission onto the capital markets and the real economy
.
The March draft had already halved numbers suggested by the
European Insurance and Occupational Pension Authority (EIOPA) in
December, cutting the "spread risk charge" - used as a starting
point to calculate how much capital an insurer would have to set
aside to cover for potential losses on its ABS holdings - to
2.1% per year of duration for the most senior bonds, from the
4.3% proposed by EIOPA.
In the new draft, the Commission has kept the same risk
charges for Triple A assets, but has cut levels for Double A,
Single A and Triple B investments to around 3%, 4% and 5%
respectively from 4.2%, 7.4% and 8.5-10%.
Final capital charges would be even lower taking into
account mitigating elements such as the offsetting of maturity
and interest rate risk between assets and liabilities and the
inclusion of deferred tax assets in the calculation.
EIOPA had proposed 8.45%, 14.8% and 17-20% respectively.
In a report published on Wednesday, Fitch said that the
capital charges under the latest Solvency II proposals would be
positive for the structured finance market as insurance
companies are an important constituent of the investor base.
LIFTING A HEFTY TAX ON SECURITISATION?
By bringing risk charges much closer to 3% - the level that
applies to insurers' investment into unrated loan portfolios -
the commission is seeking to reduce the biased treatment of
securitised assets versus loans and other asset classes. The
current imbalance makes ABS assets much more expensive to hold
than other products, and is thus seen by critics as a major, if
not insurmountable, hurdle to ABS investment.
Under Solvency II proposals exposures to sovereign bonds or
bonds guaranteed by agencies and governments would not incur a
capital charge. Senior covered bonds would face a 0.7% risk
charge and investments in senior corporate debt would translate
into 0.9% a charge.
By comparison, EIOPA had originally proposed a flat 7%
charge for all securitisation investment, before reviewing its
stance in December and differentiating between levels of quality
and soundness by staggering risk charges.
But that calculation was based on a much more limited sample
of performance data for securitisation than for other classes,
such as covered bonds. Going back only as far as 2006, data for
ABS assets was restricted to the crisis era.
By lowering charges, the commission can mitigate this
obstacle and ward off discriminating against and
disincentivising ABS investment.
Over the last few years and through the different stages and
revisions of the proposals, prospects of high charges under
Solvency II have paralysed a significant slice of the ABS
industry.
According to Gareth Davies, head of international ABS and
covered bonds research at JP Morgan, insurers account for about
a third of ABS investment, with direct investment representing
about 10% of the market and indirect purchasing through asset
managers accounting for another 20%.
"For insurers it has become economically challenging to hold
securitisation", he said, unlike in the banking sector which he
says will be able to cope with proposed Basel III capital
charges.
But the Commission's softened proposals could still fall
short of making a real difference for insurers, Davies said, as
they ease charges for more junior tranches but leave them
unchanged for the most senior slice of the market.
"At present, the securitisation market is basically a
funding market, so new issuance is almost entirely Triple A -
and senior bonds are not the beneficiaries of the changes," he
said.
Meanwhile, Fitch said that the latest revisions would bring
"little benefit to the largest and most active European
securitisation markets including those for UK and Dutch RMBS and
northern European consumer loan ABS as most of the issuance from
those structures is rated Triple A."
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Editing by Anil Mayre and Helene
Durand)