By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - Global and European standard-setters must revisit their rules on asset backed securities to lift deadly hurdles in the market, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England warned today.

Calling jointly for regulators to ease and align rules for securitised product, the two central bank authorities said the asset class will be an increasingly crucial source of funding for the region's starved corporate universe.

They said proposed capital rules "treat ABS in ways that might be perceived as unduly conservative", disregarding the relatively sound performance and low default levels of such securities.

The draft requirements would be particularly punitive "relative to other forms of long-term wholesale funding such as covered bonds," the note said.

Lawmakers should focus on setting out consistent criteria for identifying sound, straightforward ABS that can boost investor appetite on one side, and provide a controlled tool for banks to offload credit risk without shutting down their lending activity, on the other.

This would mean they should scrap their "currently-proposed 'catch all' regulatory treatment for all ABSs."

The short paper, published ahead of the International Monetary Fund summit, which takes place over the weekend, also blames global agencies for having created "inconsistencies in a number of different fields such as capital charges and liquidity requirement."

However, the note did point to recent efforts by EU bodies, on the risk retention rule and due diligence requirements, as positive steps towards boosting transparency and aligning interests between banks that originate the securities and potential investors.

NO HINTS OF ABS QE

The document gave no hints of an ABS-linked Quantitative Easing programme, and confirmed analysts' expectations that the ECB would aim to revitalize the ABS market through the long-term regulatory route rather than through monetary actions.

Recently, Mario Draghi's much-publicised sympathy for ABS and remarks by other ECB board members had ignited speculation over a possible purchase programme. Analysts tried to second-guess what QE using securitised products would look like.

But most remained sceptical that the ECB would go down this route. Not least because of the small size of the market. A report by Barclays showed that outstanding SME ABS in the euro area currently stands at about 90bn, out of which a very modest 10bn is placed with investors.

"As a first port of call, I would expect the ECB to build on the EIB/EIF guaranteeing bond programmes," said Dipesh Mehta, research analyst at Barclays.

"We think that ABS, if used in isolation, wouldn't be an efficient tool [for a QE], but it could form part of it," said a head of ABS research at another bank.

ABS could be part of a broader private assets- based program, involving corporate bonds, loans and other types of debt, the analyst said.

LONG RUN RULE CHANGES

The ECB is trying to increase pressure on global regulators to rescue a tool that it believes could channel investment from banks, insurance companies and pension funds to SMEs.

SME loans, bundled up and packaged into liquid assets that provide investors with different levels of risk exposure, would also remove the threat of credit black-outs in the funding market while giving lenders some capital relief, as part of the risk is moved out of their balance sheets.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision recently revised down its draft rules on the capital cushion banks would need to set aside for securitised assets, lowering the future risk-weight floor from 20% to 15% - but still a burdensome increase compared to the current 7% level.

Meanwhile, EU authorities are in the process of re-assessing the impact of the updated bank capital legislation - the fourth Capital Requirement Directive - and insurance law - Solvency II. Pending rules, Friday's paper argued, would unduly constrain the ABS market by neglecting its low default rate (1.5% compared to 18.4 % in the US market from 2007 to 2013, according to S&P data).

And EU policymakers seem keen to set up new criteria to differentiate high-quality ABS from more complex and risky securitised products.

Jonathan Faull, director of the financial markets arm at the European Commission, recently commented: "In our discussions with ECB and the markets themselves, we have come to the view that if it is possible to set up a clean criterion [to differentiate ABSs], we would do that." (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Alex Chambers)