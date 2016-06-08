LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - Europe's new securitisation rules
could require issuers to keep as much as 20% of their deals to
meet "skin in the game" requirements, a proposed amendment to
the regulation showed this week.
The STS framework, which has been in the works since last
year, is intended to revive European securitisation by making it
more simple, transparent and standardised (STS).
The proposal aims to revitalise the European ABS market by
cutting capital requirements for securitisations that fit the
new STS criteria.
The EU Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary
Affairs published a draft report on Monday, proposing a hike on
risk retention requirements from the current 5%.
The draft also proposed restricting who has access to the
securitisation space, in a bid to cut risks in the sector.
"Only regulated institutional investors should be allowed to
take part in the securitisation market in order exclude the
shadow banking sector," wrote centre-left MEP Paul Tang, who is
in charge of steering the plan through the EU Parliament.
"This will enhance prudential supervision and will reduce
further opacity."
Tang called for a ban on third-party certification of deals,
which effectively allows issuers to avoid liability if their
STS-stamped deals fall short of the regulatory requirements.
And he also outlined the creation of a register for the
industry, which will be called the European Securitisation
Repository and will be overseen by the European Securities and
Markets Authority.
In order to comply with the STS framework, deals must be
backed by homogeneous collateral that is not in default at the
time of issuance.
More esoteric areas of market, such as non-conforming RMBS,
are not eligible for preferential STS capital treatment.
The aim is to encourage high-quality issuance and thus boost
the European securitisation market, which is still only half the
size it was pre-crisis.
The Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs will next
meet in Brussels on June 13.
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova)