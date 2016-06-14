BARCELONA, June 14 (IFR) - One of securitisation's largest gatherings kicked off on an upbeat note on Tuesday, as European officials sought to reassure the market about the controversial proposed four-fold hike to risk retention requirements.

The market was shaken last week when the EU Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs proposed rising risk retention to 20% from the present 5% requirement.

But the industry seemed to breathe a sigh on relief at the Global ABS conference in Barcelona, a day after Commissioner Jonathan Hill warned the new rules are aimed at spurring investment, not further tightening oversight in the industry.

"We're right to keep the lessons of the crisis in our mind's eye," Hill said at a closely-watched meeting in Brussels on Monday. "But that should lead to caution, not inertia. Prudence, not paralysis."

Conference attendees found further signs that a risk retention hike to 20% is far from certain, when speaker Almoro Rubin de Cervin from the European Commission noted the provocative proposal was just "a very good base for discussion."

"It is legitimate to say 'Well risk retention has been working, but are you sure? Would it work with a different level?' So let's have a reasoned and informed discussion."

Rubin de Cervin also noted that the draft is "good news" for the sector since it signals that the Parliament supports the overall approach tabled as part of the "simple, transparent and standardised" framework.

Some market participants speaking at the conference expressed concern, however, that even floating the idea of a drastic rise in risk retention could potentially damage the industry.

"I do fear now (the proposals) are in the public domain, they're going to be horribly difficult to retreat from," said Rob Ford, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, who described the proposed new rules as a "bombshell".

"Five percent has been enshrined in our markets now for several years; it works for issuers and in my opinion it works for investors. There's no need to change it."

In response, Rubin de Cervin said that he thought it could "help the process" if the European Parliament raises "provocative" ideas, noting that the proposals had already led to a response from the European Banking Authority (EBA).

In a speech on Monday, Adam Farkas, executive director of the EBA, said that the 5% level "aligns the interest of issuers and investors", noting that a 2009 CEBS study "couldn't find evidence" that a different level would improve this.

THE DOG THAT DIDN'T BARK

But while ABS market participants may have felt more reassured on risk retention, conference attendees noted that officials had stopped short of addressing other proposals outlined in the controversial draft, most notably third-party certification.

"It was the dog that didn't bark in the Parliament's response to the proposal," said speaker Vincent Keaveny, partner at DLA Piper, adding that the European Commission seems "fairly aligned" on the need for self-certification.

"I think this is something that we are going to have to come to terms with."

Moving the responsibility for ensuring STS compliance onto a third-party would have effectively allowed issuers to avoid direct liability if their STS-stamped deals were eventually found to fall short of the requirements.

Regulators have called for issuers to self-certify their deals from the start, but the industry has pushed back forcefully, arguing that the risk of getting it wrong would scare off issuers.

Ian Bell, head of the PCS Secretariat, said that he thought the only way to bring back investors into the market is to place issuers "on the hook", however.

"The idea that after the crisis, originators and issuers could do the (STS) certification and not have serious penalties for that certification being wrong is even less than zero," he said.

"Because this would offend in a very deep way the lessons of the crisis." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith)