BARCELONA, June 14 (IFR) - One of securitisation's largest
gatherings kicked off on an upbeat note on Tuesday, as European
officials sought to reassure the market about the controversial
proposed four-fold hike to risk retention requirements.
The market was shaken last week when the EU Parliament's
Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs proposed rising risk
retention to 20% from the present 5% requirement.
But the industry seemed to breathe a sigh on relief at the
Global ABS conference in Barcelona, a day after Commissioner
Jonathan Hill warned the new rules are aimed at spurring
investment, not further tightening oversight in the industry.
"We're right to keep the lessons of the crisis in our mind's
eye," Hill said at a closely-watched meeting in Brussels on
Monday. "But that should lead to caution, not inertia. Prudence,
not paralysis."
Conference attendees found further signs that a risk
retention hike to 20% is far from certain, when speaker Almoro
Rubin de Cervin from the European Commission noted the
provocative proposal was just "a very good base for discussion."
"It is legitimate to say 'Well risk retention has been
working, but are you sure? Would it work with a different
level?' So let's have a reasoned and informed discussion."
Rubin de Cervin also noted that the draft is "good news" for
the sector since it signals that the Parliament supports the
overall approach tabled as part of the "simple, transparent and
standardised" framework.
Some market participants speaking at the conference
expressed concern, however, that even floating the idea of a
drastic rise in risk retention could potentially damage the
industry.
"I do fear now (the proposals) are in the public domain,
they're going to be horribly difficult to retreat from," said
Rob Ford, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, who
described the proposed new rules as a "bombshell".
"Five percent has been enshrined in our markets now for
several years; it works for issuers and in my opinion it works
for investors. There's no need to change it."
In response, Rubin de Cervin said that he thought it could
"help the process" if the European Parliament raises
"provocative" ideas, noting that the proposals had already led
to a response from the European Banking Authority (EBA).
In a speech on Monday, Adam Farkas, executive director of
the EBA, said that the 5% level "aligns the interest of issuers
and investors", noting that a 2009 CEBS study "couldn't find
evidence" that a different level would improve this.
THE DOG THAT DIDN'T BARK
But while ABS market participants may have felt more
reassured on risk retention, conference attendees noted that
officials had stopped short of addressing other proposals
outlined in the controversial draft, most notably third-party
certification.
"It was the dog that didn't bark in the Parliament's
response to the proposal," said speaker Vincent Keaveny, partner
at DLA Piper, adding that the European Commission seems "fairly
aligned" on the need for self-certification.
"I think this is something that we are going to have to come
to terms with."
Moving the responsibility for ensuring STS compliance onto a
third-party would have effectively allowed issuers to avoid
direct liability if their STS-stamped deals were eventually
found to fall short of the requirements.
Regulators have called for issuers to self-certify their
deals from the start, but the industry has pushed back
forcefully, arguing that the risk of getting it wrong would
scare off issuers.
Ian Bell, head of the PCS Secretariat, said that he thought
the only way to bring back investors into the market is to place
issuers "on the hook", however.
"The idea that after the crisis, originators and issuers
could do the (STS) certification and not have serious penalties
for that certification being wrong is even less than zero," he
said.
"Because this would offend in a very deep way the lessons of
the crisis."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith)