BARCELONA, June 15 (IFR) - A raft of more stringent proposed
securitisation rules could undermine Europe's goal to spur
lending to small- and medium-sized companies, members of the
industry warned at a gathering on Wednesday.
Discussions remained focused on regulation on the second day
of the Global ABS conference in Barcelona, after the European
Parliament tabled a dramatic regulatory proposal for the
securitisation industry last week.
Among the proposed changes, policymakers called for a hike
to risk retention requirements to 20% from the present 5%
requirement, an aspect that caused uproar in the market.
The draft, which was put forward by centre-left MEP Paul
Tang, also suggested setting up a public registry of investor
positions and restricting issuance to regulated entities, which
could bar certain companies from accessing the market.
Industry experts warned, that if the rules are adopted, they
could have deep consequences for SME lending, which lies at the
heart of a number of EU initiatives and directives.
"This is an example of unintended consequences and huge
collateral damage, when one of the main pillars of why
regulators want to revive securitisation is to help the SME
sector," said Steve Gandy, head of DCM solutions at Santander.
"The way that these rules have been written will
inadvertently wipe out about 80bn in financing for the SME
sector. I'm sure it's not intended, but that's the effect."
REAL CONTRADICTION
EU institutions have long pushed to revive lending to SMEs
and boost securitisation in the asset class, outlining this as a
transmission mechanism to the "real economy."
However, market players noted the new rules would dampen
issuance in the broader securitisation market, inadvertently
cutting lending to corporates and SMEs.
An ABS banker told IFR that a funding official from "one of
the largest issuers in our market" is planning to meet Paul Tang
ahead of his speech on Thursday, to explain how the risk
retention rules could knock the real economy.
"About 40% of its borrowers are SMEs, and this is where the
real contradiction is," the banker said.
Requiring investors to disclose their positions would also
kill private placement, which dwarfs the public securitisation
market and acts as a major source of alternative funding for
SMEs.
"People do tend to get a bit fixated on the public market,"
said Kevin Ingram, partner at Clifford Chance. "But a large bulk
of deals never emerge into the public."
"It will be unfortunate if this whole avenue of finance will
be shut down inadvertently."
Others said that restricting the sector to regulated
institutions would work in direct opposition to the goals set
out by EU policymakers.
"You end up with this tight, carefully monitored, exclusive,
closely controlled market," said Richard Hopkin, managing
director of fixed income at AFME.
"How that sits alongside the idea of the Capital Markets
Union that expands the universe of investment for corporates and
SMEs is beyond me."
STIGMA AND DISTRUST
Speakers also noted that SME lending could be under further
pressure if CLO issuance is weighed by punitive risk retention
requirements.
David Quirolo, partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft said
that while it was easier for politicians to understand the "very
tangible impact" of more mainstream securitisation, with CLOs
"it's been very difficult to make people see the real world
effects".
"There's a small group in [the European] parliament who
don't get the benefit of ABS more generally, let alone CLOs," he
added.
While SME CLOs remain rare, broader demand from CLO managers
for leveraged loans has spurred an overall rise in real-economy
lending, speakers at the conference said on Wednesday.
Ultimately, the regulatory proposals were seen as yet
another sign that regulators still view securitisation with
mistrust, rather than as a tool for boosting the European
economy.
" has tried to do a number of things here that are, in
his belief, the right steps to take," said Rob Ford, portfolio
manager at TwentyFour. "But he's done that without necessarily
knowing the full story."
"And one of the problems... is that, despite all of the
progress that we've made over the last few years to remove the
stigma from our marketplace, there is still a very, very healthy
level of distrust."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith)