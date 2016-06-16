BARCELONA, June 16 (IFR) - European Parliament member Paul
Tang defended controversial proposals calling for dramatic
tightening of the rules around securitisation on Thursday,
citing the need to ensure the market remains stable in times of
crisis.
The centre-left MEP addressed the industry at the Global ABS
conference in Barcelona on Thursday, standing firm on draft
regulation that last week called for a slew of stringent new
requirements for the sector, including raising the minimum risk
retention to 20% from the current 5%.
The proposal also suggested setting up a public registry of
investor positions, barring third-party certification and
restricting who can issue or buy into the sector.
The draft is part of a broader EU framework that is aimed at
recasting the rules around securitisation and reviving the
European market, which is still about half the size it was
before the global financial crisis.
Tang, who is in charge of steering the "simple, transparent
and standardised" rules through Parliament, noted on Thursday
the dramatic new proposals were aimed at ensuring the
sustainable return of the securitisation market.
"If you look at the market, it has collapsed and, even worse
than that, it hasn't restarted in Europe," he told attendees.
"If I want to revive the market, it should be a market that
is not only there in good times, but also there in bad times,
that is still liquid in difficult times."
Tang questioned the statistical basis of the current 5% risk
retention requirement, which he called "not an exact science,"
adding that an increase would prevent "boom-bust cycles"
developing in the sector.
"By raising the retention rate you have better alignment of
interest," he said. "Quite a few people are not convinced that
five percent is enough."
A policy advisor to the Dutch MEP told IFR last week that
the new rules would allow the European Banking Authority to
propose varying levels of retention, and on Thursday
Tang left the door open for different levels for different types
of securitisations.
"I want to have this discussion: when is it good to have
this 5%, or when is it better to have 20%, or when is it good to
have 10%?"
When asked about the implications of the proposed measure,
Tang rejected the idea that it could "kill" the market, arguing
that securitisation issuers would still earn a return on the 20%
that they retain.
He also said restricting who can access the market is meant
to guard against the emergence of "shadow banking" and to ensure
regulators have visibility into the sector.
Similarly, he vouched for a controversial public register
containing both loan information and investor positions, arguing
it would ensure transparency.
Tang, who has come under criticism from the ABS industry for
his tough stance on securitisation, emphasised that he wants to
see the sector "come back to life."
"What we need in Europe is a more diverse financial
market," he said. "And securitisation is one of those
instruments we may need now or we may need later."
"I've seen the destructive side of the financial sector but
I still believe in the constructive side of the financial
sector."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith)