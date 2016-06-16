BARCELONA, June 16 (IFR) - European Parliament member Paul Tang defended controversial proposals calling for dramatic tightening of the rules around securitisation on Thursday, citing the need to ensure the market remains stable in times of crisis.

The centre-left MEP addressed the industry at the Global ABS conference in Barcelona on Thursday, standing firm on draft regulation that last week called for a slew of stringent new requirements for the sector, including raising the minimum risk retention to 20% from the current 5%.

The proposal also suggested setting up a public registry of investor positions, barring third-party certification and restricting who can issue or buy into the sector.

The draft is part of a broader EU framework that is aimed at recasting the rules around securitisation and reviving the European market, which is still about half the size it was before the global financial crisis.

Tang, who is in charge of steering the "simple, transparent and standardised" rules through Parliament, noted on Thursday the dramatic new proposals were aimed at ensuring the sustainable return of the securitisation market.

"If you look at the market, it has collapsed and, even worse than that, it hasn't restarted in Europe," he told attendees.

"If I want to revive the market, it should be a market that is not only there in good times, but also there in bad times, that is still liquid in difficult times."

Tang questioned the statistical basis of the current 5% risk retention requirement, which he called "not an exact science," adding that an increase would prevent "boom-bust cycles" developing in the sector.

"By raising the retention rate you have better alignment of interest," he said. "Quite a few people are not convinced that five percent is enough."

A policy advisor to the Dutch MEP told IFR last week that the new rules would allow the European Banking Authority to propose varying levels of retention, and on Thursday Tang left the door open for different levels for different types of securitisations.

"I want to have this discussion: when is it good to have this 5%, or when is it better to have 20%, or when is it good to have 10%?"

When asked about the implications of the proposed measure, Tang rejected the idea that it could "kill" the market, arguing that securitisation issuers would still earn a return on the 20% that they retain.

He also said restricting who can access the market is meant to guard against the emergence of "shadow banking" and to ensure regulators have visibility into the sector.

Similarly, he vouched for a controversial public register containing both loan information and investor positions, arguing it would ensure transparency.

Tang, who has come under criticism from the ABS industry for his tough stance on securitisation, emphasised that he wants to see the sector "come back to life."

"What we need in Europe is a more diverse financial market," he said. "And securitisation is one of those instruments we may need now or we may need later."

"I've seen the destructive side of the financial sector but I still believe in the constructive side of the financial sector." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith)