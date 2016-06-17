* Industry warns risk retention hike could kill market
By Robert Smith and Mariana Ionova
LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - CLO market participants warned that
their industry has the most to lose from Europe's proposed
tougher securitisation regulation, while fearing they have
failed to win round policymakers on the benefits of the asset
class for the real economy.
The European Parliament tabled a dramatic tightening of ABS
regulation last week, most notably floating a four-fold hike in
risk retention requirements from 5% to 20%.
Paul Tang, a centre-left MEP in charge of steering the plan
through parliament, spoke at the Global ABS conference in
Barcelona on Thursday, where one delegate told him the CLO
market would "close down entirely in Europe" if the more
stringent retention rules were adopted.
Risk retention, often dubbed the "skin in the game" rule,
aims to align the interests of originators and investors. But
the CLO industry has long argued that the idea was drafted with
other areas of securitisation in mind.
A second delegate told Tang that in contrast to other areas
of the market, CLOs are a product "where the collateral manager
does not originate the collateral, it simply manages on behalf
of all the investors in the deal."
REAL WORLD IMPACT
Speakers at the conference argued that CLOs are a
transmission mechanism into the real economy, primarily buying
leveraged loans to European companies lacking top-notch credit
ratings.
"The CLO market has certainly caused leveraged loan lending
to increase," said Jonathan Butler, head of European leveraged
finance at PGIM Fixed Income. "And this would kill off loan
market growth."
But David Quirolo, partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft,
said it had been hard to get regulators and politicians to see
the real world impact of CLOs, despite the efforts of
organisations such as the Loan Market Association (LMA).
"One idea has been finding corporate treasurers who access
the CLO market and can say it lowers their cost of funding," he
said.
The US CLO industry has been much more successful in
lobbying their regulators on this point, with the House
Financial Services Committee advancing a bill in March to lower
risk-retention hurdles for so-called "qualified CLOs."
In testimony before the house, the Loan Syndications and
Trading Association (LSTA) argued that a decline in US CLOs
could reduce businesses' access to credit.
WIPING OUT DEMAND
The European Parliament's proposal has particularly shocked
the CLO industry, which until recently seemed to be nearing a
regulatory victory over skin-in-the-game rules.
After a five-year tussle, lawmakers conceded last autumn to
potentially allow managers to hold risk through a separate
entity, as long as its sole purpose isn't securitisation.
Some questioned the logic behind pushing for higher risk
retention while allowing this "originator-style" exception.
"If the EU is looking to tighten or strengthen the
structures, it should be... aligning them to make sure the
manager is in fact the one that will take the risk," said Eddy
Piedra, vice president of leveraged loans at 4086 Advisors Inc.
"But raising the 20% would be an incredible challenge for
the economics."
Beyond the risk retention hike, lawmakers also tabled a slew
of other controversial ideas with deep potential implications,
including restricting who can buy into European securitisations.
The draft proposes limiting the investor base to EU
regulated institutions, which would likely bar US and Japanese
buyers and wipe out a key source of demand that has helped
revive the market in recent months.
Japanese buyers have been aggressive buyers of the
ever-crucial senior part of the stack, while US hedge funds have
become increasingly important buyers of junior risk, which still
struggles to draw European demand.
"It flies in the face of everything that is allegedly being
sought to stimulate the market and restart the market," said
Alan Kelly, managing director at Apollo Management, who called
the proposal "frightening."
IN NEED OF A REBRAND?
One banker at the conference told IFR that he thought
politicians such as Tang fundamentally misunderstand CLOs.
"He thinks that they are CDOs," he said. "Which is ironic,
because European CLOs were one of the best performing asset
classes during the financial crisis."
While Paul Tang did not refer to CLOs specifically in his
speech, he did raise the "problems" created by instruments such
as "CDO squared", a structure mainly used in the US in the
run-up to the financial crisis, which used existing CDO tranches
as collateral to create new CDOs.
Franz Ranero, partner at Allen & Overy, noted that when MEP
Sharon Bowles spoke at the Global ABS conference in 2013, her
"main tip" for the CLO industry to win favour was to rename the
product.
"We didn't. But maybe we should have."
(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, Robert Smith; editing by Alex
Chambers, Julian Baker)