March 22 (IFR) - The phase of record low-setting ABS deals
in the primary US structured finance market seems to be nearing
an end.
Last week at least two deals priced wider than guidance in a
clear signal that investors were winning in their attempts to
prevent the low-yielding environment from persisting any longer.
"It is scary," said one senior banker. "The market is
feeling a bit weaker with some transactions pricing wider than
expected. There are increased expectations of interest rate
increases and that is slowing the pace of spread tightening."
CAL Funding II seemed to have felt the investor push-back
more than others last week as it priced its ABS secured by
container leases about 52.5bp wider than the nearest comparable.
Wells Fargo was the sole lead on the US$229m 144A container
lease offering. The CAI 2013-1 series was a no grow transaction
and solely rated by S&P. The company priced a five-year
fixed-rate Single A (S&P) tranche at 3.375% after initially
showing the deal with a guidance of 3.25% area.
As a comparable two recently priced container lease
offerings from Seacube Container (via CLI Funding V 2013-1) and
TAL Advantage (via TAL Advantage V 2013-1) with a rating and
weighted average lives similar to the latest CAL deal, paid
yields of 2.85%.
Burger-chain restaurant operator CKE Restaurants also ended
up pricing its debut ABS that was backed by whole-business cash
flows about 25bp wider than the top end of guidance.
The US$1.05bn multi-tranche transaction by one of the
world's largest operators and franchisors of quick-service
restaurants (QSR) comprised a single tranche offering of
6.6-year weighted average life notes that were rated BBB- by
S&P. The notes were talked at 4.0%-4.25%. They priced at 4.5%.
CKE, which operates primarily under the Carl's Jr. and
Hardee's brands, owns or franchises 3,318 locations in 42 states
and 28 foreign countries and US territories worldwide.
This ABS is backed by franchise royalty and license
payments, franchise intellectual property, company restaurants,
lease rental payments, and certain fee-owned properties.