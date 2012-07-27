MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil boosts Saudi, Kuwait rebounds but Egypt slips
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 Absa Group is scouring East Africa for potential acquisitions and aims to strike a deal by next year, the chief executive of the South African bank said on Friday.
"East Africa is our next focus area and we are evaluating acquisition opportunities in this region with a target date of first quarter 2013," Maria Ramos said at the bank's first-half results presentation in suburban Johannesburg.
The bank, which is majority owned by Britain's Barclays , already has a presence in Tanzania. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dinars versus 15.6 million dinars year ago