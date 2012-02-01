(Adds Background)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 - Absa Group, the South African bank majority owned by Barclays Bank, said on Wednesday its deputy group chief executive would move into a non-executive role from 2013.

Louis von Zeuner, who has been with Absa for 32 years, will remain on the bank's board and give 60 percent of his time to South Africa's biggest retail lender.

"The move to a non-executive role was at my request, and I am delighted at the way Absa has accommodated that wish," he said.

Von Zeuner, 51, will head the Africa Customer Committee whose main charge is expanding Barclays' bank client base across the continent.

Barclays acquired a 56.4 percent in Absa in 2005 and moved its continental headquarters from Dubai back to Johannesburg. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)