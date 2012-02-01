UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
(Adds Background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 - Absa Group, the South African bank majority owned by Barclays Bank, said on Wednesday its deputy group chief executive would move into a non-executive role from 2013.
Louis von Zeuner, who has been with Absa for 32 years, will remain on the bank's board and give 60 percent of his time to South Africa's biggest retail lender.
"The move to a non-executive role was at my request, and I am delighted at the way Absa has accommodated that wish," he said.
Von Zeuner, 51, will head the Africa Customer Committee whose main charge is expanding Barclays' bank client base across the continent.
Barclays acquired a 56.4 percent in Absa in 2005 and moved its continental headquarters from Dubai back to Johannesburg. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and David Dolan, editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.