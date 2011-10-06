JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 Absa Group , the South African bank majority-owned by Barclays , said it would merge its business and retail banking units, the latest organisational change to bring it closer in line with its British parent.

The bank also said it was naming a small team of Barclays and Absa executives to lead its expansion on the broader African continent. The bank in April announced a "One Bank in Africa" strategy to work more closely with Barclays in sub-Saharan countries outside South Africa. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)