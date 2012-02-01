* Reduced role of most experienced senior manager

* CEO says will not hire a new deputy

* Shares turn negative on news, down 0.4 pct (Adds quotes, details)

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 - South Africa's Absa Group said its veteran deputy CEO will step down next year, marking the latest senior management reshuffle at the Barclays-controlled lender in recent weeks.

Shares of Absa turned negative after news that Louis von Zeuner - a 32-year bank veteran and its most experienced senior manager - will become a non-executive director from Jan. 1.

The 51-year-old von Zeuner will spend "60 percent of his time" at the bank, chairing committees and mentoring, Absa said in a statement. Absa CEO Maria Ramos told analysts on a conference call she will not be hiring a new deputy.

That is a likely sign of confidence from parent Barclays Plc in Ramos' abilities to fully steer the lender, said Faizal Moolla, an analyst at Avior Research in Cape Town.

"Within a year, Maria will probably take full control and will be responsible for running the bank, but she still will have Louis in an advisory position," he said.

Ramos, a former anti-apartheid activist who rose to director general of South Africa's treasury and later to head of the country's state-owned logistics firm, had no prior banking experience before joining Absa as CEO in 2009.

Von Zeuner's reduced role comes just a week after Absa announced the departure of three members of its executive committee, including the chief operating officer.

The bank has been reshaping its strategy to work closer with parent Barclays. As part of that plan, Barclays has moved its headquarters for the region from Dubai to Johannesburg.

Absa said in October it would merge its business and retail banking units - following a similar move by Barclays - and create a small team of Absa and Barclays executives to lead expansion across the continent.

Absa, like its rivals, may need to streamline more, said Nic Norman-Smith, a portfolio manager at Lentus Asset Management in Johannesburg.

"I think they do have a lot of internal issues," he said.

"The nature of our banking system is that it has been so profitable for so many years, one generally does let some sort of fat build up."

Absa said earlier on Wednesday that its full-year earnings likely rose by as much as 22 percent, beating analyst estimates.

Absa shares were down 0.4 percent at 147.70 rand, having retreated from positive territory after the news. That compared with a 0.8 percent rise in Johannesburg's benchmark Top-40 index . (Additional reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)