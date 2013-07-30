* First-half profit up 8 pct year-on-year
* Bad debt costs down by 14 pct
* Declares special dividend of 708 cents
* Shares fall 5.6 percent
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, July 30 Absa Group, the
South African bank majority owned by Britain's Barclays Plc
, posted a small rise in first-half earnings on Tuesday
and warned loan growth would be muted for the rest of the year.
South Africa's third-largest bank by market value also
disappointed shareholders with a lower-than-expected special
dividend. Shares of Absa tumbled 5.6 percent to 143.15 rand
after the results.
Absa, the first of South Africa's "big four" banks to report
earnings, said profit rose 8 percent year-on-year as bad debts
declined, raising concerns among investors that underlying
growth is weak.
"Certainly, the headline earnings growth of 8 percent is not
fantastic. If one looks at the source of the earnings, a lot of
it has got to do with cost savings," said Reuben Beelders, chief
investment officer of Gryphon Asset Management in Cape Town.
"The bulk of the kick in earnings is really just the
improved credit impairment (bad debt) scenario, and the market
is basically saying, 'That's not really growth.'"
Demand for credit in South Africa has stayed weak as the
country struggles to jump start economic activity. The central
bank downgraded its economic growth forecast this month to 2
percent from 2.4 percent, and latest private-sector credit
statistics show demand is contracting slightly.
Absa said it expected "mid-single digit" growth in loans and
advances to customers in 2013. In the first six months, the
growth was 7 percent, and net interest income increased by 5
percent to 12.5 billion rand ($1.3 billion).
Its bad debt costs fell 14 percent to 3.5 billion rand in
the first half and the lender expects them to shrink further
from last year's levels.
Absa, which said in February it was planning to return
excess capital to shareholders, paid a special dividend of 708
cents per share, below the 750 cents the market had expected.
"The dividend is light," said Stephen Burrell, a trader at
Avior Research.
CEO: GROWTH CHALLENGING
"We are committed to improving our top line income this
year," Chief Executive Maria Ramos said in a presentation to
analysts. "Our growth remains challenging."
With interest rates at the lowest in decades, other South
African banks have made an aggressive push into unsecured
lending - loans not backed by collateral - raising concerns
among regulators and analysts that some loans could sour as
household debt levels rise.
Absa has shied away from the riskier personal loans segment
and CEO Ramos said that decision had cost it some business.
The bank said headline earnings per share, the main gauge of
profit in South Africa, rose to 649 cents from a restated 599.6
cents a year earlier.
It also declared an interim dividend of 350 cents in
addition to the special dividend.
South Africa's No.4 bank Nedbank is scheduled to
report on Aug. 6 and industry leader Standard Bank a
week later on Aug. 15.
Absa will start trading in Johannesburg as Barclays Africa
later this week after taking over its parent's African
businesses following a 18.2 billion rand deal comprising the
issue of 129.5 million shares to Barclays.
Shares of Absa have fallen 12 percent this year,
underperforming a 7 percent drop in Johannesburg's index of
banks.