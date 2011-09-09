JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South Africa's Absa Group , has acquired Takafol, the only firm offering Islamic insurance in Africa's biggest economy, for an undisclosed amount, Business Day newspaper said on Friday, citing an Absa executive.

"For us, this is a key strategic acquisition and we will be looking at all possible Islamic banking products that we can introduce," Amman Muhammad, managing director of Absa's Islamic Banking, told the newspaper.

No one was immediately available for comment at Absa.

South Africa's Islamic insurance market brings in about 3 billion rand in annual premiums, the newspaper said.

Absa is the South African bank majority owned by Britian's Barclays . (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)