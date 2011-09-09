* Acquisition sum undisclosed

* Takafol is sole Islamic insurance firm in South Africa

* Absa to roll out Islamic products elsewhere in Africa (Adds Absa confirmation)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Absa Group has acquired Takafol South Africa, the only firm offering Islamic insurance in Africa's biggest economy, for an undisclosed amount, the bank said on Friday.

Islamic insurance, or takaful, makes up only one percent of the global insurance market, but is growing as highly populated Muslim markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia turn to products compliant with Islamic law.

South Africa's Islamic insurance market brings in about 3 billion rand ($419 million) in annual premiums, Business Day newspaper said on Friday.

Following the acquisition, Absa eventually plans to roll out Islamic insurance products elsewhere on the African continent, said Uwaiz Jassat, the Takafol South Africa executive who will head the new Absa unit.

Global takaful contributions will likely reach $12 billion by the end of 2011 from $9.15 billion last year, according to a report by consultants Ernst & Young said.

Absa is the South African bank majority owned by Britian's Barclays . ($1 = 7.153 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)