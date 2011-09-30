JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 Absa Group , the South African bank majority owned by Barclays , plans to spend about 5 billion rand ($635 million) by 2015 on improving its IT systems, the Business Day newspaper reported on Friday.

Quoting the group's deputy chief executive, Louis von Zeuner, the paper said the investment included upgrades to existing infrastructure and new IT projects.

A total of 12 million Absa customers use the bank's digital channels such as mobile and internet banking, the paper said. ($1 = 7.879 South African Rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)