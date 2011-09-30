Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 Absa Group , the South African bank majority owned by Barclays , plans to spend about 5 billion rand ($635 million) by 2015 on improving its IT systems, the Business Day newspaper reported on Friday.
Quoting the group's deputy chief executive, Louis von Zeuner, the paper said the investment included upgrades to existing infrastructure and new IT projects.
A total of 12 million Absa customers use the bank's digital channels such as mobile and internet banking, the paper said. ($1 = 7.879 South African Rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.