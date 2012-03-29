JOHANNESBURG, March 29 Absa Group, the South African unit of Britian's Barclays Plc, on Thursday repudiated union claims it planned a mass firing, and said it would focus on reducing jobs through attrition.

Trade union Solidarity said this month the bank was planning "large-scale" lay-offs to cut its expenses.

"Absa confirms that there is no mass retrenchment being undertaken with the company," the bank said in a statement.

Absa said it would focus on reducing roles through "natural attrition", where vacated positions are not filled.

Absa, like other major South African banks, is struggling to rein in costs as demand for credit remains weak in Africa's top economy. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)