After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
JOHANNESBURG, July 30 South Africa's Absa Group expects loan income to remain under pressure as demand for credit in Africa's top economy stays weak, chief executive Maria Ramos said on Tuesday.
Ramos made the comment on a conference call with reporters following the release of Absa's first-half earnings.
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.