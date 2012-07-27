* H1 headline EPS 602.3 cents vs 638.5 cents

* Net interest income R11.9 bln vs R11.62 bln

* Credit losses jump nearly 40 pct

* Shares down 3 pct this year, underperforming rivals (Recasts lead, adds details, quotes)

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 Absa Group, the South African unit of Barclays, is looking for sub-Saharan acquisitions to boost future profit after reporting a drop in first-half earnings on Friday, hit by souring mortgages at home.

Absa, South Africa's third-largest bank and its biggest retail lender, has been slow to capitalise on Barclays' wide presence on the continent, trailing behind fast-moving rival Standard Bank.

It is now scouring east Africa for a possible acquisition early next year and is scheduled to start insurance operations in Zambia in August, after launching similar operations in Mozambique and Botswana.

"East Africa is our next focus area and we are evaluating acquisition opportunities in this region with a target date of first quarter 2013," Chief Executive Maria Ramos said at the bank's first-half results presentation in suburban Johannesburg.

In its home market, Absa faces a more sombre outlook. First-half profit fell by 6 percent, hit by ballooning bad debts from mortgages, and earnings are likely to remain under pressure given slow economic growth.

Absa expects that a central bank rate cut earlier this month will trim about 190 million rand ($23 million) from its top line.

Absa, the first of South Africa's top four banks to report earnings this season, saw a sharp increase in write-offs in April and May, mainly around souring mortgages.

It has since taken a more conservative lending strategy, said Chief Financial Officer David Hodnett, adding that would affect its earnings from fees in its mainstay retail segment.

"The bad debt legacy issues have caught up with them," said Royce Long of asset manager Obsidian Capital.

"They are not as aggressive on lending as other banks and it's coming through in their numbers."

South Africa's large banks have about 60,000 distressed properties between them, Hodnett said.

But unlike Absa, analysts say rivals Standard Bank, FirstRand and Nedbank are unlikely to post profit declines as they have set aside adequate provisions.

DIVIDEND UP

Absa increased its dividend payout by 8 percent despite the drop in profit.

Headline earnings per share fell to 602.3 cents in the six months to end-June, down from a total 638.5 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, which exclude certain one-time items, are the main gauge of profit in South Africa.

The bank flagged last month that profit would likely fall as much as 10 percent due to sour mortgages.

That warning sent its shares into a tailspin and ignited fears that its recent recovery was losing steam. Absa has in the past few years grown earnings by cutting back bad debts rather than expanding earnings from lending.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings from lending, totalled 11.9 billion rand ($1.4 billion), compared with 11.6 billion rand last year.

Absa is the worst performing share among South Africa's big banks this year.

Its shares are down by over 3 percent while bigger rival FirstRand is up over 30 percent. Industry leader Standard Bank has gained 15 percent, while Nedbank, South Africa's No.4 bank, has added 26 percent. ($1 = 8.5019 South African rand) (Editing by David Dolan and David Cowell)