JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South African trade union Solidarity said on Thursday it would seek a Labour Court injunction to block planned lay-offs at Absa Group , which is majority-owned by Britain's Barclays .

"This follows after Absa indicated in writing last week that it will not consult with Solidarity over the retrenchments," the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)