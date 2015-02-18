* EC tests the ground for softer ABS rules
* Revamp of European market may not wait for Basel
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - The European Commission has proposed
the most comprehensive review of the securitisation market to
date, publishing a consultation paper that could boost the
region's market and sidestep longer negotiation at the
international level.
The Commission has published a consultation paper that tests
the ground for a cross-sector rule revision for the most simple
and transparent ABS, including lower capital charges and reduced
compliance burden on investors.
The document, part of a broader proposal to boost capital
markets, comes a few months ahead of the European Banking
Authority publishing a formal definition of ABS that qualify for
preferential rules, thus anticipating that workstream.
"Qualifying" ABS could be those which meet the "foundation
criteria" of simplicity, transparency and standardisation,
according to the document. A second layer of criteria on
collateral credit quality and tranche seniority could be added
for specific rules, such as capital requirements for insurers
and liquidity rules for banks.
This would allow the so-called modular approach the
securitisation industry was wishing for, with a set of
disclosure and simplicity requirements, making credit risk more
transparent without relying on thresholds such as credit
ratings.
Investors buying "qualifying" assets could be spared from
having to check compliance with retention requirements, the
Commission's paper said.
And they could also be asked to put aside less capital to
cover for potential shortfalls. However, the paper falls short
of laying out specific options for lowering capital charges.
It proposes aligning the capital requirements to a more
risk-sensitive framework, such as that proposed by the Basel
Committee in December. This would, in practice, reduce charges
for longer dated bonds compared with the current Basel II
framework.
For insurance investors, the paper details clearer options,
asking whether charges should increase less sharply with
duration and whether non-senior qualifying assets should also be
granted lower charges.
At present, under Solvency II rules, only the most senior
tranche of each transaction is granted lower charges.
But, overall, the Commission seems to be living up to its
proclaimed intention to stand behind the sector, as the document
mentions other possible initiatives - such as setting up
ABS-specific trading platforms and standardising cross-border
disclosure on SME loans.
And, more importantly, it clearly points to the possibility
of sidestepping the longer timeframe of the Basel rule revision.
The Basel Committee and the International Organisation of
Securities Commissions published their own consultation on
"qualifying" securitisation in September, but the impact of that
work on capital treatment is far less certain than at the
European level.
"We will consider the Basel proposal, but will have our own
ideas," an EU official said.
"At the end of the day, when we finalise the action plan,
we'll get to our own conclusions," he added.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre and Philip
Wright)