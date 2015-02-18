* EC tests the ground for softer ABS rules

* Revamp of European market may not wait for Basel

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - The European Commission has proposed the most comprehensive review of the securitisation market to date, publishing a consultation paper that could boost the region's market and sidestep longer negotiation at the international level.

The Commission has published a consultation paper that tests the ground for a cross-sector rule revision for the most simple and transparent ABS, including lower capital charges and reduced compliance burden on investors.

The document, part of a broader proposal to boost capital markets, comes a few months ahead of the European Banking Authority publishing a formal definition of ABS that qualify for preferential rules, thus anticipating that workstream.

"Qualifying" ABS could be those which meet the "foundation criteria" of simplicity, transparency and standardisation, according to the document. A second layer of criteria on collateral credit quality and tranche seniority could be added for specific rules, such as capital requirements for insurers and liquidity rules for banks.

This would allow the so-called modular approach the securitisation industry was wishing for, with a set of disclosure and simplicity requirements, making credit risk more transparent without relying on thresholds such as credit ratings. Investors buying "qualifying" assets could be spared from having to check compliance with retention requirements, the Commission's paper said.

And they could also be asked to put aside less capital to cover for potential shortfalls. However, the paper falls short of laying out specific options for lowering capital charges.

It proposes aligning the capital requirements to a more risk-sensitive framework, such as that proposed by the Basel Committee in December. This would, in practice, reduce charges for longer dated bonds compared with the current Basel II framework.

For insurance investors, the paper details clearer options, asking whether charges should increase less sharply with duration and whether non-senior qualifying assets should also be granted lower charges.

At present, under Solvency II rules, only the most senior tranche of each transaction is granted lower charges.

But, overall, the Commission seems to be living up to its proclaimed intention to stand behind the sector, as the document mentions other possible initiatives - such as setting up ABS-specific trading platforms and standardising cross-border disclosure on SME loans.

And, more importantly, it clearly points to the possibility of sidestepping the longer timeframe of the Basel rule revision.

The Basel Committee and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions published their own consultation on "qualifying" securitisation in September, but the impact of that work on capital treatment is far less certain than at the European level.

"We will consider the Basel proposal, but will have our own ideas," an EU official said.

"At the end of the day, when we finalise the action plan, we'll get to our own conclusions," he added. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Anil Mayre and Philip Wright)