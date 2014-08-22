* Insurance proposals to keep junior ABS underwater
* Type A/type B definition to clash with other regulatory
efforts
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Hefty capital charges on subordinated
securitisation tranches proposed in the latest draft of Solvency
2 will blunt insurers' appetite for the asset class, market
participants warned this week.
Under planned rules set to be published in September by the
European Commission, while insurance companies
will not be heavily penalised to hold the most senior tranche of
an ABS deal, lower ones will be hit by much heftier capital
charges.
"Who's going to invest the resources necessary to do
sophisticated analysis to buy securitisations if they think they
will be heavily penalised by capital charges?" said Steve Gandy,
head of DCM solutions at Santander Global Banking and Markets.
"The cost-benefit equation is not going to work very well,"
Gandy said, if compared with the relative ease of analysing and
holding other asset classes such as covered bonds.
The Solvency 2 rules the commission will publish in
September will place anything but the most senior tranche of an
ABS deal into the type B bucket - where the starting point to
calculate capital charges is 12.5% for a Triple A and 13.4% for
a Double A, multiplied by the years of the bond's duration.
"The sheer gap between type A and type B charges makes it
unworkable to invest in whole ABS deals", said Sidika Ulker,
director of the securitisation unit at The Association for
Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) - which is looking to respond
to the commission's draft next month, hoping to sway
policymakers for future modifications.
If an ABS transaction offers bonds starting from a Triple A
tranche, the risk charge for this would be 2.1%, while the
charge for the immediate next tranche would jump to 13.4%, Ulker
pointed out. For a five-year bond, this translates into a leap
from 10.5% to as much as 67%.
NOT WORKABLE
Central bankers are increasingly seeing securitisation as a
tool that could break the financing deadlock in the real economy
by channelling new funds to SMEs and consumers.
But to achieve both goals,"banks need to be able to place
junior tranches at economic levels," not just the Triple A
tranches, Gandy said, as they need to sell down the capital
structure in order to transfer the risk of the underlying assets
and achieve capital relief.
Instead, the commission may be setting the securitisation
market for a short circuit between banks needing to sell junior
bonds and insurers not being able to buy them.
"We are starting to see new interest for sectors such as SME
ABS, where it will be critical to be able to sell subordinated
tranches," Gandy said. But at the unattractive costs implied in
the future Solvency rules, chances are that a large slice of
demand for these tranches will be cut away, he said.
"There needs to be a bias in the junior segment," Ulker
agreed, "otherwise the typical deal is not economically
workable," she said.
In SME securitisation, subordinated tranches represent a
larger share of a deal as they need to provide stronger credit
support to the senior classes. "But if there's no buyer of
mezzanine and junior, the economic sense of the deal is lost,"
she added.
Insurers represent roughly a third of ABS investment, and
have the potential to allocate large sums money in the future to
the asset class or withdraw from current holdings.
But in the final Solvency 2 draft "there is a massive
incentive for insurance companies to invest in the underlying
loans rather than in securitisation," Ulker said.
For an exposure to a residential mortgage with loan-to-value
ratio of 75% or less, the investor would incur zero charges,
Ulker said. For a mortgage with LTV of 85%, the insurer would
have to put aside a one-off 0.9% charge. "One can see very
clearly where the incentive lies," she concluded.
FLYING SOLO
The other critical takeaway of the Commission's draft is
that it is at odds with a widespread attempt by the industry and
central banks to identify criteria to qualify entire deals,
rather than single tranches, as good quality securitisation.
There are good indications that the European Banking
Authority, tasked by the commission itself with defining High
Quality Securitisation, is basing its work on the definition put
forward by the industry group Prime Collateralised Securities,
the ECB and the Bank of England.
The HQS definition is set to be disclosed in September as
well, and should then allow preferential treatment to qualifying
deals in terms of capital requirements in CRD IV and liquidity
status in the LCR, according to what the commission has publicly
stated in the past.
If this is going to be the case, the ABS market is going to
be divided into insurers who have to reason in terms of
tranches, and banks that are allowed to think in terms of whole
deals.
"It would be extremely confusing if there were different
definitions around," Ulker said.
"Hopefully the Solvency 2 definition will be brought in line
with the one that will be proposed by the EBA, at some point in
time," she said.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing By Helene Durand, Anil
Mayre and Julian Baker)