DUBAI Feb 12 Aldar Properties will
look to refinance 7.9 billion dirhams ($2.2 billion) worth of
debt this year, and is open to bank loans as well as bonds, the
chief financial officer of the Abu Dhabi property firm said on
Wednesday.
"You could see us (doing) normal refinancing - banks or
bonds - because of our strong credit ratings. We will also
manage debts with government receivables, existing cash and
liquidity already procured," Greg Fewer said on a conference
call with reporters.
Aldar has existing cash holdings of 8.3 billion dirhams, he
said.
Earlier, the company reported a 79 percent increase in
fourth-quarter net profit on the back of gains from the
acquisition of former rival Sorouh Real Estate and the handover
of more residential units.
Fewer said that a big share of the debt would come due in
May, when a $1.25 billion bond matures. "We have already
procured funds for this," he added.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)