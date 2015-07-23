DUBAI, July 23 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's
(ADIB) 504 million dirham ($137.2 million) rights
offer will begin on Aug. 23, after shareholders approved the
capital-raising plan, it said on Thursday.
The lender will issue 168 million new shares in order to
support its growth. The issue price is 3.0 dirhams.
Each existing shareholder will have the right to subscribe
to 56 new shares for every 1,000 shares held at the end of
trading on Aug. 13. Subscriptions will start on Aug. 23 and end
on Sept. 10.
ADIB posted a 10.5 rise in its second-quarter net profit on
Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates as fee income grew.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)