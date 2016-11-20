BRIEF-AnaptysBio Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share
* AnaptysBio Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut, above IPO price of $15.00 per share Further company coverage:
DUBAI Nov 20 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) said on Sunday it was not in any merger talks.
The bank issued the bourse statement in response to a Bloomberg news story published last week which cited unnamed sources saying the Abu Dhabi government might engineer a merger between ADIB and Al Hilal Bank, and another between Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Union National Bank (UNB).
Trading of shares in ADIB, ADCB and UNB were suspended early on Sunday, an exchange source told Reuters. (Reporting by Celine Aswad, writing by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, Jan 26 Societe Generale expects to see consolidation among internet-based banks with the revenue pool falling, as competition drives tariffs for services down, its chief executive officer Frederic Oudea said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 A former property banker, Briton Alex Jarvis, said he fell into China's football boom with a chance encounter in the first class lounge of a cruise liner bound for New York in 2011.