UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to use variable rates for auctions starting Feb 1
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
DUBAI, July 14 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Thursday posted a 1 percent rise in second quarter net profit.
The emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 507.5 million dirhams ($138.2 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared to 502.6 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.
EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a net profit of 477 million dirhams in the quarter, while Arqaam Capital forecast a net profit of 503 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6722 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.