DUBAI, July 14 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Thursday posted a 1 percent rise in second quarter net profit.

The emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 507.5 million dirhams ($138.2 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared to 502.6 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a net profit of 477 million dirhams in the quarter, while Arqaam Capital forecast a net profit of 503 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6722 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)