DUBAI Oct 24 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
(ADIB) on Monday posted a 1.1 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit.
The emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net
profit of 508.9 million dirhams ($138.6 million) in the three
months ending Sept. 30, compared to 503.2 million dirhams in the
same period a year ago, it said in a statement.
EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a net profit of
494.5 million dirhams in the quarter.
Earlier this month, ADIB chief executive Tirad al-Mahmoud
told Reuters the bank's earnings performance in the second half
of this year would be similar to the opening six months of 2016.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)