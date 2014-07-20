ABU DHABI, July 20 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
(ADIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the
emirate, beat analysts' estimates on Sunday as it posted a 22.6
percent jump in second-quarter net profit.
The lender, which in May got regulatory approval to purchase
much of Barclays' retail operations in the United Arab
Emirates, made a net profit of 454.8 million dirhams ($123.8
million) in the three months to June 30 compared to 371 million
dirhams in the same period of 2013, it said in a statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast
an average net profit of 406 million dirhams..
($1 = 3.6725 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
