DUBAI Jan 25 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
posted a 19.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on
Sunday, and also proposed a cash dividend for 2014 that was in
line with the previous year's pay-out.
The emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net
profit of 409.6 million dirhams ($111.5 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31, up from 343.3 million dirhams in the
prior-year period, it said in a statement.
Analysts at Beltone Financial and EFG Hermes forecast ADIB
would make a quarterly net profit of 327 million dirhams and
443.3 million dirhams respectively.
The bank made a 2014 annual profit of 1.75 billion dirhams,
up 20.7 percent on 2013.
ADIB's board has proposed paying an annual cash dividend of
0.2334 dirhams per share, the statement added. The bank paid a
dividend of 0.24 dirhams per share for 2013, according to
Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)