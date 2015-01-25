* Will take all necessary actions to boost capital - CEO
* Latest Gulf bank to eye capital after strong growth
* Q4 profit 409.6 mln dhs vs 343.3 mln dhs year ago
* Proposes cash dividend of 23.34 pct for 2014 (24 pct in
2013)
ABU DHABI, Jan 25
ABU DHABI, Jan 25 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
said on Sunday it planned to boost its capital base to
help support future growth, after setting aside less cash for
bad loans helped it post a 19.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter
net profit.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed a strong
reporting period so far, with lenders recording higher profits
on the back of robust local economic conditions.
They are also beginning to look at bolstering their reserves
after a period of high lending growth. Dubai Islamic Bank
sold a capital-boosting sukuk earlier this month, and
Mashreq is awaiting shareholder approval before
selling a version which boosts Tier 2, or supplementary,
capital.
"The Bank intends further enhancing its capital to a level
that supports sustaining growth and is in line with global best
practice," ADIB said in its earnings statement, adding its
ratios were still above minimums set down by the UAE central
bank.
At the end of 2014, its Tier 1, or core, capital stood at
13.87 percent and its capital adequacy ratio -- a combination of
Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital -- was 14.36 percent. The regulator
requires 8 percent and 12 percent respectively.
Tirad al-Mahmoud, chief executive of ADIB, added it would
take the necessary actions, including retaining more earnings,
to bolster its capital.
ADIB's board has proposed paying an annual cash dividend of
0.2334 dirham per share. The bank paid a dividend of 0.24 dirham
per share for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
This was announced as the emirate's largest sharia-compliant
bank disclosed it made a net profit of 409.6 million dirhams
($111.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 343.3
million dirhams in the prior-year period.
Analysts at Beltone Financial and EFG Hermes had forecast
ADIB would make a quarterly net profit of 327 million dirhams
and 443.3 million dirhams respectively.
Boosting the bank's performance was a 19.3 percent decline
in impairments to 178.7 million dirhams.
The UAE's buoyant economy, which was expected to grow by 4.4
percent in 2014, has helped improve asset quality after problems
with debt at sovereign-linked companies and a local property
market crash at the turn of the decade.
It is also fuelling lending growth in the country, with ADIB
recording an 18.2 percent increase in loans to 73.0 billion
dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
