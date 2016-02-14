(Adds details of loans and deposits, context)
ABU DHABI Feb 14 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
on Sunday posted a 16.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter
net profit, and marginally increased its dividend for 2015.
The earnings were part of mixed fourth-quarter results for
United Arab Emirates banks, with Emirates NBD and
Dubai Islamic Bank posting bumper profit growth while
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Mashreq and
Union National Bank saw profits fall.
ADIB, Abu Dhabi's largest sharia-compliant bank, made a net
profit of 477.4 million dirhams ($130 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31, compared to 409.6 million dirhams in the same
period a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.
Beltone Financial had forecast the bank would make a profit
attributable to shareholders of 399 million dirhams in the
quarter.
For 2015, the bank said its net profit was 1.93 billion
dirhams, up 10.5 percent from 2014.
Customer financing for loans totalled 78.4 billion dirhams
at the end of last year, up 7.4 percent from a year earlier,
while customer deposits grew to 94.9 billion dirhams, up 12
percent.
However, the bank remains cautious about growth in 2016
because of competitive pressures on credit spreads. "We continue
to forecast modest new customer financing growth..." Tirad al-
Mahmoud, chief executive of ADIB, said in the statement.
The bank booked loan impairments of 249.3 million dirhams in
the fourth quarter, up 39.5 percent over the same quarter in the
previous year.
ADIB's board has proposed paying a cash dividend of 24.27
percent for 2015, the statement added, equivalent to 0.2427
dirham per share. The bank paid a dividend of 0.2334 dirham per
share for 2014.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French and
Andrew Torchia)