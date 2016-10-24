* ADIB Q3 net profit 508.9 mln dhs vs 503.2 mln dhs yr-ago
* ADIB Q3 provisions, impairment charges rise to 267.7 mln
dhs
(Adds details, quotes)
ABU DHABI Oct 24 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
(ADIB) reported nearly flat third quarter net profit
on Monday, the latest bank in the United Arab Emirates to suffer
from a rise in bad loans as a result of the economic impact of
lower oil prices.
Dubai Islamic Bank, the UAE's largest Islamic
lender, earlier posted a 9.9 percent drop in third-quarter net
profit, partly due to a rise in impairment charges.
ADIB, Abu Dhabi's largest sharia-compliant bank, made a net
profit of 508.9 million dirhams ($139 million) in the three
months ending Sept. 30, compared to 503.2 million dirhams in the
same period a year ago, up 1.1 percent, it said in a statement.
EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a net profit of
494.5 million dirhams in the quarter.
Earlier this month, ADIB chief executive Tirad al-Mahmoud
told Reuters the bank's earnings in the second half would be
similar to the opening six months of 2016.
"The bank has taken a prudent view on credit extension and
capital management while continuing our conservative practice of
building provisions, given the ongoing challenging global
economic environment," al-Mahmoud said in the statement.
ADIB booked credit provisions and impairment charges
totalling 267.7 million dirhams in the third quarter, compared
to 193.0 million dirhams in the year-ago period.
Net revenues in the third quarter were up 7 percent,
reaching 1.37 billion dirhams compared to 1.28 billion dirhams
in the prior-year quarter.
The bank currently has over 903,000 customers, having added
48,000 new customers in the year to the third quarter, the
statement said.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold; Editing by David
French and Alexander Smith)