(Adds company's comment in third paragraph)

By Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold

DUBAI, March 6 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) , the largest sharia-compliant lender in Abu Dhabi, is considering whether to make a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue over the next few months, banking sources said on Monday.

The lender could potentially issue in May this year, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information is private.

An ADIB spokeswoman told Reuters by email that ADIB had no immediate plan to issue sukuk. She did not elaborate.

The Islamic lender would join a number of Gulf Cooperation Council banks raising debt internationally through both Islamic and conventional bonds to improve their liquidity, which has been curtailed by low oil prices, and to bolster their capital ratios.

Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank was the first regional lender to raise debt internationally this year with a $500 million bond sale in January.

It was followed by a $1 billion sukuk sale by Dubai Islamic Bank, a $500 million conventional bond by Ahli Bank Qatar and a $500 million bond by the United Arab Emirates’ Bank of Sharjah.

This week, Kuwait’s Warba Bank is expected to make a U.S. dollar-denominated Tier 1 perpetual non-call sukuk issue.

ADIB issued $1 billion of hybrid perpetual Tier 1 sukuk in 2012. Prior to that, it had issued two five-year sukuk of $750 million and $500 million in 2010 and 2011. It repaid both the obligations without refinancing them.

The bank's total assets amounted to 122.3 billion dirhams ($33.3 billion) at the end of 2016. The lender is rated A2 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)