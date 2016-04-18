DUBAI, April 18 The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has mandated banks to arrange a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar bond issue, according to a document from lead managers, marking the sovereign's return to the international bond market after an absence of seven years.

Abu Dhabi has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan to organise investor meetings in the United Arab Emirates, Europe and the United States starting from Tuesday, the document showed.

A 144A/Reg S deal, which allows the securities to be sold in the United States, may follow subject to market conditions.

Abu Dhabi last issued in April 2009 when it priced a $3 billion bond split between tranches of five and ten years. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)