DUBAI, April 18 The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has
mandated banks to arrange a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar bond
issue, according to a document from lead managers, marking the
sovereign's return to the international bond market after an
absence of seven years.
Abu Dhabi has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup
and JP Morgan to organise investor meetings in the United Arab
Emirates, Europe and the United States starting from Tuesday,
the document showed.
A 144A/Reg S deal, which allows the securities to be sold in
the United States, may follow subject to market conditions.
Abu Dhabi last issued in April 2009 when it priced a $3
billion bond split between tranches of five and ten years.
