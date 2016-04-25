DUBAI, April 25 The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has
narrowed price guidance for a two-part dollar bond which could
be priced as early as Monday, a document from lead arrangers
showed, reflecting strong investor demand for its first debt
sale in seven years.
The sovereign has tightened pricing guidance for the
five-year tranche to 100 basis points area over U.S. Treasuries
from the 110 bps area announced earlier in the day.
Guidance for the 10-year portion has been narrowed to 140
bps area over a similar benchmark, from the 150 bps area give
before.
Order books for the benchmark-sized transaction have reached
more than $15 billion, a previous document showed, reflecting
investor demand for the rare credit which is rated two notches
down from the top AAA grade given by international rating
agencies.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean in excess
of $500 million, although each part of the Abu Dhabi issue is
expected to be worth substantially more than that.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)